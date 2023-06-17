Piquillo Pepper & Butter Bean Salad with Garlic Confit Vinaigrette recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Piquillo peppers are a small type of capsicum grown in Navarre in northern Spain. They are deliciously sweet with smoky undertones and their richness develops when roasted or cooked.

PIQUILLO PEPPER & BUTTER BEAN SALAD WITH GARLIC CONFIT VINAIGRETTE

Prep: 5 minutes | Cook: 20 minutes | Serves: 4 as a side dish

Ingredients

Garlic confit & viniagrette

½ cup good-quality Spanish olive oil

4 garlic cloves, finely sliced

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

Salad

1 x 250g jar whole piquillo peppers (available at specialty food stores)

1 x 390g can butter beans

¼ cup flat-leafed parsley, roughly chopped

Method

Garlic confit and vinaigrette: Put the olive oil and garlic in a small saucepan and simmer over low heat for 20 minutes until garlic is tender. Let it cool to room temperature.

To make the vinaigrette, combine ¼ cup of the garlic confit oil, the red wine vinegar and a pinch of salt. Stir to combine. Any unused garlic confit oil can be used in roasts and salads or as a dipping sauce.

Salad: Put the piquillo peppers and butter beans on a plate, top with as much sliced garlic confit as desired then drizzle with vinaigrette. Top with parsley and season with salt and pepper.