Ajoblanco Soup with Grapes recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Ajoblanco or white gazpacho is an ancient dish and while the word ajoblanco is Spanish for white garlic, the true stars here are the almonds. Try to use the best quality almonds you can find.

AJOBLANCO SOUP WITH GRAPES

Prep: 10 minutes | Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

150g blanched almonds (can be soaked overnight)

1 litre very cold tap water

2 cloves garlic

100g stale breadcrumbs (from baguette-type bread)

100ml good-quality Spanish olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

To serve, 12-15 red grapes, sliced

Method

Put all the ingredients in a blender, season with salt and pepper, and leave to soak for 10 minutes. Blend at high speed until completely smooth then adjust the seasoning to taste. Transfer to a container and refrigerate until very cold, at least 2 hours, to allow the soup to slightly thicken and the flavours to develop.

Serve with sliced grapes, a drizzle of olive oil and ground pepper.