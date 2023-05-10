Smoked salmon kedgeree recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

There’s nothing more restorative than a steaming bowl of kedgeree. Of Anglo Indian origins, kedgeree has three essential ingredients: rice, fish and eggs. I’ve used smoked salmon but any other smoked fish or even canned tuna works equally well.

SMOKED SALMON KEDGEREE

Serves 4

Ingredients

1½ cups basmati rice

4 free-range eggs

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

30g butter

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbsp Madras curry powder

⅓ cup cream

Juice of 1 lemon

200g hot smoked salmon, broken into chunks

To serve

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

2 tbsp capers, rinsed and drained

Lemon wedges

Method

Bring a large pot full of water to the boil. Stir in the rice and cook for 12 minutes, then drain well.

While the rice is cooking, boil eggs for 7 minutes, then immediately plunge into a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking.

Heat oil in a saucepan, add the onion and cook gently for 10 minutes until softened.

Add the butter, garlic and curry powder and cook for 1 minute more until fragrant. Add the cooked rice and stir to combine. Stir through the cream and lemon juice. Season well with salt and pepper, to taste. Gently stir in the smoked fish, taking care not to break up the flesh.

Peel the boiled eggs and slice in half. Serve the kedgeree in bowls and top each with a halved egg. Sprinkle with parsley and capers. Serve with lemon wedges on the side, to squeeze over.