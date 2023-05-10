Muesli hotcakes with roasted rhubarb recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Using muesli in the batter adds great texture, flavour and goodness to these wholesome hotcakes. Rhubarb is a superb accompaniment.

MUESLI HOTCAKES WITH ROASTED RHUBARB

Serves 4

Ingredients

Roasted rhubarb

350g rhubarb, cut into 8cm lengths

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 orange 3 tablespoons caster sugar

Muesli hotcakes

1 cup untoasted oat-based muesli

1 cup milk, plus a little extra

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp grapeseed oil, plus extra for pan-frying

1 egg, lightly beaten

½ cup plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp salt

To serve

Natural yoghurt or mascarpone

Maple syrup

Method

Rhubarb: Heat oven to 200C. Line a large baking tray with baking paper. Place rhubarb on the prepared baking tray. Drizzle the orange juice over the rhubarb and scatter with the zest and sugar. Roast for 12-15 minutes until just tender.

Hotcakes: Place muesli in a bowl, cover with milk and set aside to soak for 20 minutes. Add sugar, oil and egg and stir to combine. Stir in the remaining ingredients to form a smooth batter. Add 1–2 tablespoons extra milk to thin if necessary.

Heat a little oil in a large non-stick frying pan set over medium heat. Cook big spoonfuls of the mixture for 2 minutes on each side, turning once, until puffed and golden brown. Do this in batches, keeping the cooked hotcakes warm in a moderate oven until you have cooked them all. You will have 8 hotcakes.

Top with roasted rhubarb, yoghurt or mascarpone and drizzle with maple syrup to serve.