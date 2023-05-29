How to make the most of your New York minute

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

New York hasn’t had it easy since Covid lockdowns left midtown Manhattan resembling a ghost town and saw an exodus of native New Yorkers. If you’ve read the New York Times lately, you may have been alarmed by the city’s hyperfocus on finding a “rat czar” to deal with its rodent problem. And yet, as it did post 9/11, the storied metropolis continues to reinvent itself – to embrace and bedazzle its visitors with its vibrant energy. As Tom Wolfe once said: “One belongs to New York instantly, one belongs to it as much in five minutes as in five years.” Which is to say that whether you have 48 hours in the city that never sleeps or a full week, you’ll immediately feel part of the action.

Supplied A work by Picasso at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

What to see

Squeeze in as many museums as you can manage. Top of the list for design lovers? The Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, housed in the Georgian-style Carnegie Mansion, where you’ll find 215,000 design objects spanning 30 centuries; the Guggenheim in one of the most iconic of Manhattan’s buildings; and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), known not only for an impeccable art collection but also its holdings of modern design.

Tagger Yancey IV/iloveNY.com The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Aman New York hotel runs art historian guided tours of The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art but you might choose its gallery district tour of the Lower East Side, anchored by the New Museum – ideal for those who prefer edgier or emerging contemporary art. Or the Art and Architecture Walking Tour concentrated in Brooklyn. From Bushwick’s Clearing gallery and Williamsburg’s Pierogi gallery to the Brooklyn Art Space and The Gowanus Studio Space, an art historian introduces both commercial galleries and nonprofit artist-run spaces.

Barron Roth/unsplash, supplied Manhattan, New York City. Right, The Whitney Museum of American Art.

The Manhattan skyline, containing almost every style of architecture from neoclassical and art deco to various modern and contemporary buildings, can be viewed from the top of the Empire State Building, or the less busy Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Centre.

Another option? Go out onto the water. The New York chapter of the American Institute of Architects offers architecture-themed boat tours on the Classic Harbor Line, from a nearly three-hour circumnavigation of the island, with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a beer, wine or champagne, to a 90-minute tour focusing on lower Manhattan.

Unsplash, Getty images The Cloud Gate sculpture by Sir Anish Kapoor. Right, the Manhattan skyline with the One World Trade Centre in the middle.

Tribeca is arguably Manhattan’s new epicentre of contemporary design with must-sees like TRNK’s showroom, a space owned by designer Tariq Dixon that is part retail store, part gallery, but feels like you’re visiting your stylish best friend at home.

iStock The High Line public park, New York City.

The newest iconic public artwork by Sir Anish Kapoor is on view at the base of what’s been dubbed the Jenga Building, the 57-storey tower at 56 Leonard St. It took Kapoor five years to finish Cloud Gate, the enormous mirrored sculpture that’s around 15m long and 5m high.

Supplied Little Island in Hudson River Park, New York City.

No trip to New York is complete without visiting its inspiring green spaces: The High Line, built on a historic freight rail line elevated above the streets on Manhattan’s West Side; and Little Island, Manhattan’s newest “floating” green space of lawns, trees, a secret garden and amphitheatres The Glade and The Amph, both with great Hudson River views.

Supplied Russ & Daughters Cafe, New York City.

Where to eat

If you’re looking for an authentic brunch, Russ & Daughters, the appetiser store, has been serving Jewish comfort food like lox, herring and smoked fish to go on the Lower East Side since 1914. Russ & Daughters Cafe on Orchard St offers seated tables where you can enjoy New York-style bagels like the Classic (gaspé nova smoked salmon and cream cheese) or the Super Heebster (a mix of horseradish-dill cream cheese, wasabi-flavoured roe and whitefish salad).

For the best people-watching along with a classic American brunch of mimosas, pancakes and bacon, head to the Mercer Hotel on Mercer St in SoHo.

If you’re short on time or trying to kill two birds with one stone, grab a buckwheat crepe at Roman and Williams Guild New York as you marvel at the 700m² flagship store which showcases furniture from one of the design world’s most exciting duos.

Another way to have your cake is to lunch at one of the three Jean-Georges restaurants inside the four-floor decor wonder ABC Carpet & Home on Broadway, filled with internationally sourced carpets and whimsical creations from all over the globe.

Supplied Pastis restaurant, New York City.

New Yorkers have long been Francophiles. Now that Rockefeller Center is offering excellent real estate deals to revive midtown dining, dinner at the glamorous art deco newcomer Le Rock, a French brasserie, is well worth it if you’re splashing out. For a more palatable bill, you’re always in safe hands at French-inspired stalwarts Balthazar in SoHo or Pastis in the Meatpacking District.

Finish off with avant-garde cocktails featuring unlikely ingredients like sweet potato or black pepper, mixed by Frenchman Nico de Soto at Mace on West Eighth St.

Supplied The Garden Terrace bar at the Aman New York hotel.

Where to stay

These days it’s feasible to find great hotels in Manhattan, Brooklyn or even certain parts of Queens at a variety of price points, but if you’re treating yourself, the Aman New York, on the corner of Fifth Ave and 57th St in the historic Crown Building, is a brilliant base.

Supplied A premier suite at the Aman New York hotel.

You’ll be surrounded by great shopping from Bergdorf Goodman to the Apple Store, and it’s a short walk from there to Central Park to walk around the reservoir, hire a bike or go roller skating.

Supplied The Arlo SoHo hotel, New York City.

If you have less to spend, the four-star Arlo SoHo hotel on Hudson St will place you in between SoHo and Tribeca. The rooms are small but ergonomically designed and have floor-to-ceiling windows so they don’t feel poky. The linen is white and crisp, the toiletries are designer brands, the service is impeccable with a 24-hour concierge, and there’s a rooftop terrace and garden with gorgeous views of the skyline.