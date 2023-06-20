The whakapapa quilt artist using vintage fabrics to tell stories

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Vintage coats sporting the New Zealand Wool Board logo are prize finds for quilt artist Maungarongo “Ron” Te Kawa when he is hunting and gathering the fabrics he uses for his vibrant pieces. “I also love contrast and breaking the rules mixing bling and wool, satin and velvet,” says the talented Woodville creator, who is Ngāti Porou. “The only rule is that it has to be gorgeous.”

Like his intricately crafted quilts, which tell the stories of kaupapa Māori and whakapapa, Ron says the fabric itself has an archeaology. “By being made into an artwork, the story evolves and takes on new life,” he explains. “Recently, I was given a small scrap of leaf-green vintage satin that someone had held onto for 30 years. People are generous; a lot of the fabrics are koha. I pass on what I can’t use.”

He says creativity is like a mauri or life force – “electricity that buzzes through everything” – and over time he’s needed different inspirations to create. “Sometimes it’s about closing the door and occupying my quiet space. Sometimes it’s about being loud or just being with friends... Sometimes it’s about growth or tīpuna [ancestors] or celebration or survival or just seeing how far I can push it.”

See Ron’s work at his Hikihiki: Stories that uplift exhibition at Season in Commercial Bay, Auckland, from June 24. Visit seasonaotearoa.com.

MAUNGARONGO TE KAWA’S FAVOURITE THINGS

Cheska Brown/Supplied Angel numbers on the dash, 2022 by Ming Ranginui. Photograph by Cheska Brown, courtesy of the artist and City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi.

Angel numbers on the dash by Ming Ranginui: “I saw images of this recently at Season, where Ming had her latest show, Late to the ball. All I’ll say is it’s a car decorated in beautiful handcrafts: embroidery, a chandelier, a tiki bonnet decoration. I couldn’t do it justice here. I adore Ming’s approach to life. She has an unbeatable sense of humour and irony, which can be so hard to hold onto in these serious times. There’s a story that Katherine Mansfield wrote about being on a train with a carriage full of Māori people laughing and singing. It warms my heart to know that the next generation hasn’t lost that sense of awe and humour.”

Supplied Cutie/Kiuti/QT, 2022 by Melanie Tangaere Baldwin. Photograph courtesy of the artist.

Cutie/Kiuti/QT by Melanie Tangaere Baldwin: “Pink ain’t for sissies, you gotta be tough to be vulnerable. Melanie runs Hoea! Gallery and Art Centre in Tairāwhiti, where she holds space for indigenous women to create magical contemporary art. This piece was made for a cousin of hers, Quinn. Melanie says that she ‘has been raised by our nannies and papas up in the stars for nearly all of her 25 years’. It’s the most beautiful memorial I’ve ever seen.”

Nick Taylor/Supplied Wharenui Harikoa, 2022 by Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole. Photograph by Nick Taylor, courtesy of the artists and the Dowse Art Museum.

Wharenui Harikoa by Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole: “I’ve had the privilege of watching this house being manifested by these two amazing humans. I know the sacrifice, sweat, tenacity, and planning that went into creating this amazing crocheted wharenui. ‘We want to uplift our people with colour and love by connecting our path to our ancestors’, Lissy says.”

How we can move by Siân Quennell Torrington: “Siân’s sculptures light me up. I see worlds in her art–sunsets and storms, jungles, hearts and other body parts. All the feels flow like pigment fights at Holi in India.”