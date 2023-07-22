Chettinad masala prawns recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

This traditional Chettinad spice mix combined with prawns is quick and easy to put together and can be on the dinner table in less than half an hour.

CHETTINAD MASALA PRAWNS

Prep: 5 minutes | Cook: 17 minutes | Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp sunflower oil

1 tbsp fennel seeds

Small handful curry leaves

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbsp finely grated ginger root

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground coriander

¼ - ½ tsp chilli powder, added to taste

1 cup tomato puree

500g king prawn cutlets, deveined

3 tbsp chopped fresh coriander, to serve

Method

Heat oil in a large frying pan. Add the fennel seeds and curry leaves and let sizzle for 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the onion and stir-fry for 5 minutes until golden brown. Add the garlic, ginger, turmeric, coriander and chilli then stir-fry for 1 minute more.

Add the tomato puree and season with salt. Simmer for about 5 minutes until sauce is reduced.

Add the prawns to the mixture and cook for about 5 minutes, tossing and stirring often until prawns turn pink, indicating they are cooked. Check and adjust seasoning with salt to your liking. Serve scattered with coriander.