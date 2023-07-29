Lamb madras recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Madras lamb is an easy curry to cook from scratch. It’s not too spicy yet packed with flavour, as the coconut balances out the heat.

LAMB MADRAS

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 2 hours 45 minutes | Serves 6-8

Ingredients

Curry powder

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garam masala

¼ - ½ tsp chilli powder, added to taste

1 tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Lamb curry

800g lamb leg steaks, cut into 3cm cubes

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tbsp finely grated ginger root

1 long red chilli, finely chopped

2 tsp tamarind paste

1 x 400g can crushed tomatoes

1 x 400ml can coconut milk

Handful of coriander, roughly chopped

Steamed rice, to serve

Method

Curry powder: Combine all ingredients and store in an airtight jar until needed.

Lamb curry: Season the lamb all over with salt. Heat a little oil in a large pot set over medium-high heat, add the lamb and brown on all sides – this will need to be done in 2-3 batches, adding more oil as needed. Remove lamb to a plate.

Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often. Add the garlic, ginger, chillies and all of the curry powder and cook for 1 minute more, until fragrant.

Return the lamb to the pot then add the tamarind paste, tomatoes and coconut milk. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover the pot and simmer gently for 2½ hours, until the lamb is tender and falling apart.

Stir in the coriander and adjust seasoning with salt. Serve with steamed rice.