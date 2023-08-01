Meet the maker who turns her phone's camera roll into artworks

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Alex Scott/Supplied From left, Afternoon light in the living room painting; The kitchen bench print; Auckland artist Alex Scott.

The quiet moments in everyday life inspire Alex Scott, who likes to “draw attention to things that are amusing or strange or beautiful in their familiarity and ordinariness”. The self-taught artist, whose first major project was a series of 500 miniature oil paintings on matchboxes she exhibited in 2011, is also a cartoonist – her first graphic novel is out next year and she has a second one under way.

Recently Alex has been recreating photos she has taken on her phone: “I like the idea that, with time, these images of the present will become nostalgic – or I will become nostalgic for them. I’m also inspired by the satisfaction that comes from slowing down and devoting time to making things that feel personal or meaningful to me.”

She starts with pencil on paper, which “helps me to break an image down into its essential elements and find what drew me to it in the first place”. From there she scans the sketch, then redraws and colours it on an iPad or pencils a grid over the sketch and transfers the drawing to a wood panel for painting.

“The digital process provides instant gratification and allows me to be experimental with colours without feeling locked in. The oil painting provides delayed gratification and has a fluidity, richness and physicality you don’t get from working digitally.”

Supplied Alex Scott's favourite things: The Hollywood in Avondale. Ceramic box by Jane Zusters.

Alex Scott’s favourite things

Movies: I really miss video shops but our local cinema, The Hollywood in Avondale, helps fill the void. It plays a mix of new and old films along with cool shorts and vintage trailers. It’s a time warp.

Ceramic box by Jane Zusters (1981): My parents collected a lot of New Zealand art in the 80s. This sat on the mantelpiece in my family home. Understandably, I loved that it had swear words on it. It now lives with me and still has locks of my and my brother’s baby hair inside.

Supplied Alex Scott's favourite things: Stanley thermos. Time.

Stanley thermos: My partner Imogen got me this as a gift. I use it most days. It keeps my morning coffee hot so I can make it last. It’s one of those things I always wanted but couldn’t justify buying since I’m not what you would call “outdoorsy”.

Time: Time, as symbolised by this clock, is something I’m always trying to respect more – angling for that balance between “making the most of it” and “not rushing”. Time is what I rely on most in feeling free and able to create.