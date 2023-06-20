Nelson mansion gets a top-notch reno by two visionary antiques dealers

Relocating from Auckland and embarking on a huge renovation project has led to a sweet new life for a Nelson couple.

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

It took a single visit and 20 handwritten notes to convince David Matulovich and Grant Mccauley they could make a home in Nelson. Grant holidayed in the South Island decades earlier but David had never seen the place until the couple called on friends in neighbouring Brightwater. They had been toying with the idea of abandoning their somewhat harried Auckland lifestyle in favour of something more sedate and Nelson ticked all the boxes.

Fewer people. No traffic jams. Easy parking outside excellent eateries. Better weather. A colourful weekly market and walking trails, beaches, rivers and scenic driving options all on tap. “It just seemed like a really lovely place to move to,” David says.

However, none of the houses on the market suited so the pair put pen to paper and drove through central Nelson, dropping their notes in the mailboxes of homes that looked appealing. They wanted history and character, preferably bay windows and definitely a high stud after too long living with standard ceilings in a 1979 brick and tile abode.

“We had mirrors and chandeliers, from our previous 3.5m ceiling house, that had been in storage for 15 and a half years.”

One couple responded to the mail drop, explaining they were busy readying their two-storey, seven-bedroom weatherboard home for sale in a few months. When Grant and David asked for an urgent preview before flying north the next day, the owners obliged.

Daniel Allen/NZ House & Garden Busts of Roman emperors stand either side of doors that lead from the formal sitting room into the garden room and imari urns sit on top of a French Regence commode; the antique Empire-style chandeliers, from the south of France, were the most difficult items in the room to source as finding a matching pair that were affordable and the right size was tricky.

The original dwelling, built in the 1880s, had previously been carved into flats, then converted back into a family home. Along the way, it had lost many of its original interior architectural details and gained some unwanted features. Despite the home’s shortcomings and the fact it was larger than they wanted, both men immediately knew they had found their future home.

“We saw the potential,” Grant says. “We are used to looking beyond what a space currently is, to what it could be.”

Daniel Allen/NZ House & Garden Early morning light casts long shadows from the large cypress spires across the courtyard which is filled with buxus balls, potted citrus, bay trees and port wine magnolia while the young star jasmine will soon cover the black painted trellis; Nelson's hot, dry summers inspired the couple to lay artificial grass: "Our first two years here, Nelson had a drought and everyone's lawns were burnt off and brown."

“We had a quick walk-through and said, don’t do any more to it,” David recalls. “We’ll buy it. It was a very easy purchase and they were lovely people who even handed us the keys a day earlier than settlement.”

Back in Auckland, the men wrapped up their big city lives. Grant had sold his Newmarket furniture, interiors and antiques business several years earlier but David was still working for a developer, as an interior designer and home staging contractor.

Daniel Allen/NZ House & Garden The garden room was created by enclosing a deck at the front of the house and has a 4m-high ceiling - one day it will have vines hanging from the rafters and palms reaching the ceiling; the dining table, bought at an auction in France and painted, appeared to be a simple six-seater but arrived with 13 accompanying chairs and so many leaves it can be extended to seat 26.

They off-loaded much of their current furniture, pulled their grander pieces out of storage and moved south in winter 2017.

Renovations began in earnest two years later. They created a gallery and a garden room, enclosed an upstairs veranda and remodelled the kitchen and bathrooms. David then spent months laying oak parquet flooring over existing kauri floors that were in poor condition. “By this stage we were well over budget, so I bought a drop saw and took to laying the flooring myself.

“I had to colour and stain each board twice. I’m no builder so it was a very slow process. The walls were crooked, the floor uneven, nothing went to plan. I did say repeatedly, ‘it’ll just be like a giant jigsaw puzzle’. However I don’t usually curse when doing a jigsaw puzzle. I hated the process, love the result.”

They also added a four-car garage that was supposed to double as a studio but has never housed cars or art supplies. Instead, it has been commandeered as a showroom for their antiques business, which evolved after an overly enthusiastic European furniture-buying spree.

The pair intended to source antiques for their house but subsequent trips to France and Italy netted pieces they liked even more, so they began selling the excess. The garage is now home to Secolo Art & Antiques.

Outside, rotting and mismatched trees were felled then replaced with fencing and an evergreen wall of tītoki and avocado trees. While David’s experiments with his first flower garden met with mixed success, the hollyhocks, dahlias and salvias have thrived.

Daniel Allen/NZ House & Garden This Venetian-inspired bedroom is dominated by a wall-to-wall 17th century French tapestry; the Murano chandelier, the chair, paintings and headboard are all Venetian.

The bountiful vegetable garden and orchard keep the kitchen well stocked for their mostly vegan meals, elaborate dinner parties and frequent weekend guests. There’s room in the house to sleep 14 guests comfortably, while the French dinner table has so many extra leaves it can seat 26 people.

Entertaining and daily living are a pleasure now the couple have dealt with every irritating quirk or missing detail.

“We feel bound to make a place visually pleasing and cohesive,” David says. “It’s just how we’re wired. After five and a half years of renovations, including a six-month gap for Covid, the obstacle course of building materials is gone and we have a house that is far more practical and comfortable. Our surroundings match our style.”

Future plans include work on the master bedroom and en suite, a downstairs bedroom and the powder room.

“But we’ll wait and start again next summer because I can’t face the mess. The house is tidy and we just want to enjoy that for a bit.” It is, they agree, a gloriously easy home to enjoy.

The house was part of the NZ House & Garden Tours earlier this year. “We take it for granted a little bit, till someone visits and sees it through new eyes,” Grant says. “Then we remember what we’re living in. It just gives us joyous peace.”

Q&A with David Matulovich & Grant Mccauley

We do like: A more minimal look, however we couldn’t live that way. We appreciate the craftsmanship of antiques so editing gets harder as we find more charming pieces. (Grant)

This house: Deserved to be renovated with respect and attention to detail so, in the absence of our furniture, it would still be a beautiful house with beautiful rooms and outdoor spaces. (David)

Our budget: Isn’t endless but we have to see the restoration through as we envisioned it. We usually have a vision from the beginning. This usually means spending more time and money on unnecessary detailing that only we would notice. (David)

We love: The Nelson Market on a Saturday. It’s the highlight of our week. We do most of our shopping there or at the Wednesday market. With that and our vege garden, we don’t need to go to the supermarket much. (Grant)

We always take visitors: To the Maitai Valley for walks, drives and swimming in summer. It’s so close by yet you feel like you are in the middle of the countryside. If the visitors are new to Nelson, we’ll go to Māpua Wharf, Upper Moutere and Rabbit Island. (Grant)

When we first moved here: We walked everywhere: the gym, the shops, to visit friends. The novelty has worn off now so we usually take the car. (Grant)

Our favourite cafe: Changes each day. It’s Hardy St Eatery on Saturday, Deville on Friday and Sunday, Little Dove Cafe, The Suter Cafe and Sweet As Cafe other days. One of the best coffees in town is a short walk away at 91 on Nile. (David)