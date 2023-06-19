How to create an entranceway that makes guests feel instantly welcome

A well-designed entrance is a transition zone that says "goodbye to the outside world and welcome to my home".

Want to create an enticing entrance? We asked a few experts for their advice.

Welcoming vibes

How to make it warm and welcoming? Lighting is one of the first things that comes to mind, says interior designer Jayne Tolley of Auckland’s Trinity Interior Design, which designed the entrance at top left. Lighting that can be dimmed creates a glowing ambience at night, she says. A dramatic pendant light can be eye-catching, but you’ll need a high ceiling.

If you’re not blessed with a soaring space, there are some beautiful wall lights available, says Jayne, or if there’s room, consider a floor lamp. A table lamp on a console delivers soft, atmospheric light and has the advantage of being easily changed if you want to switch things up. Just be sure that if you’re building or renovating you include a power point where your lamp is likely to sit.

For more warmth, a rug will soften stark floors and bring a layered look but think about practicality – this is a high-traffic area, so select something durable and steer clear of light colours if you’re worried the rug might get marked.

Elizabeth Goodall, Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden If your entry space lacks light, a front door with glass panels can brighten it.

Style choices

The flooring in your entrance hall doesn’t have to be the same as the rest of the house, says Jayne. If you don’t have a dedicated entry space, different flooring can delineate an entrance area. Consider using materials in a different format – if you have timber floors, a herringbone pattern inside the front door could add a luxurious touch, or use the same tiles in a different layout.

Think about how your front door will look both inside and out; consider using the same colour on both sides, says Jayne.

If your entry space lacks light, a front door with glass panels can brighten it.

Also think about how your family lives, so that you don’t end up with a jumble of belongings shed as children rush in the front door. A slim console table or buffet with drawers for keys is useful. Shoe storage can be built into a custom-designed unit, but well-chosen baskets under a narrow table or bench seat can work well. Jayne generally avoids coat racks and hooks, which often end up disappearing under a mountain of long-abandoned jackets. A coat cupboard might be a better option if there’s room. If building or renovating, don’t bypass the chance to add bespoke storage, says Jayne, who recently designed an entrance with a wall of slatted timber that opens up to reveal a bank of “invisible” cupboards.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden The best entrances are calm and uncluttered, but give a glimpse of who you are.

Dress it up

The best entrances are calm and uncluttered, but give a glimpse of who you are. So when it’s time to dress your entrance, less is often more. Choose a hero design element – a focal point that will draw the eye. It could be a showstopper lighting feature or a standout piece of sculpture or art, says Jayne. When choosing and placing art, think about its proportion in the space and where your eye first goes when you walk in the front door.

An antique chair beside a console table chair is a classic touch, and useful as well as beautiful, providing a place to sit down and take off your shoes.

Mirrors are often recommended for reflecting light and making an entrance feel larger, but a word of caution: make sure mirrors are placed to reflect something attractive, a green garden view perhaps.

A console table is a lovely place for a well-styled vignette that tells a story about who lives here. But if you haven’t the time or inclination to be continually styling and tidying, it might be better to keep display space to a minimum and go for cupboards instead, says Jayne

If you’re building or renovating, an entrance that gives a glimpse of the outdoors, with a well-placed window or a view through the house to the garden, will always be a winner.

Supplied Resene paints on your front door can make for an appealing entranceway.

