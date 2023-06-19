Renovating or building? Check these room-by-room tips before you start

There's much to think about when taking on your next building or renovating project.

Living rooms

Living areas may at first appear to be merely a decorative challenge but spatial elements can certainly come into play. It’s worth considering if an open-plan approach will suit you. Once the go-to option, some homeowners are replacing voluminous spaces with more intimate areas that can be opened or closed off.

Cambridge interior designer Juliet Coleman counsels homeowners to put budget at the forefront of any project: that way there’s less likely to be a blow-out. “If you don’t go outside the original footprint, that can save on costs,” she says.

She also questions whether you really need a large living room. More space requires more of everything – from flooring to lighting. “Often the mistake is made when the room is left feeling empty and unwelcoming as it’s just too big.”

Supplied A play of materials and shapes enlivens the living area of this David Reid-built home.

Instead, Juliet likes to include a focal point – a cosy fireplace, perhaps – and to build the look around what’s already there – for example, period features or contemporary touches. Then ensure there’s enough natural light. “But bear in mind that too many windows can make it difficult for furniture placement.”

As a multi-functional space, it’s a good idea to integrate smart functionality. That could be as easy as matching your light switches to your wall colour, says Rachael Vernel of Schneider Electric. Or a lot broader.

Tessa Chrisp/NZ House & Garden In a home designed by Adam Taylor Architecture, the living zones are separated in three â the main sitting area, a smaller room to the left and outdoor living.

Investing in connectivity that boosts your television signal, installing an indoor security camera so you can spot a would-be snooper (or a teenager sneaking home late) and protecting electronics from power surges are just some facets of this ever-evolving frontier. “When planned right, electric home design works seamlessly to make your home life smarter, safer, more stylish and sustainable,” says Rachael.

Kitchens

Kitchens are a big-ticket item that are called on to grab the spotlight but should also have a sense of timelessness. That’s a lot of pressure to put on a single space, so no wonder we’re often frozen with indecision.

A kitchen designer worth their weight in gold will help you avoid rookie errors, introduce you to the latest products and appliances (telling you which ones are rad and which are fad) and they’ll have a wealth of knowledge about the functionality pathways.

“I advise clients embarking on a major project to investigate the option for reconfiguring the floor plan,” says award-winning kitchen designer Natalie Du Bois. It may be that the current location isn’t the best option or perhaps a few metres can be borrowed from an adjoining room to create a butler’s pantry.

Supplied A kitchen island that morphs into a dining table is a clever use of both function and space in a home by G.J. Gardner.

Natalie says the planning stage of any project, new or renovation, is also the time to consider natural light – and to install windows and skylights if need be. Think about access points too: having two doorways into a scullery in a busy household prevents bottlenecks and bickering.

While island benches are still popular (and ideal for younger children to sit up at and do their homework), Natalie has seen a move towards U-shaped benches which provide more food-prep space. Finally, aligning with changes to some council rubbish collections, homeowners are putting more thought into in-home disposal with built-in bins for recycling and food scraps.

Supplied Part of designer Emma Parker's own kitchen wraps to the right while retaining the classic look of a galley layout with an island bench; a dropped ceiling with built-in feature lighting delineates the kitchen from the living zones.

Bathrooms

Tiny but intensively detailed, bathrooms take quite a team to put together: plumbers, builders, plasterers, electricians, tilers, painters, underfloor heating installers, the list goes on. That’s why Daryl Hewitt, managing director of DJ Hewitt Builders in Christchurch, insists on meticulous plans so that all tradies are on the same page. “Without correct measurements – such as where the taps are coming out and the tiles are going – things can easily go wrong.”

Practical design will make this compact room a breeze to be in and there are several online planning tools to help you visualise the space. “My golden rule is that when you walk past a bathroom door, you never want to look directly at the toilet. That’s not inviting,” says Daryl. Instead, make the focal point a vanity with a statement mirror or a sensuous, sculptural bath. It’s important to get council sign-off for any changes as an anomaly could hold up the future sale of the house.

If renovating, strip the room right back to the studs and flooring joists so you can waterproof using the right products from the ground up. Daryl favours certified membrane peel-and-stick tanking systems that withstand a bit of movement without cracking.

In colder areas, underfloor heating on a timer is a must – and also helps to dry out the bathroom – but don’t skimp on ventilation. One timed to automatically shut off 20 minutes after your shower and with automatic closing so the wind doesn’t blow back inside and create a draught makes sense in today’s thermally efficient dwellings.

And if you’re thinking that all sounds expensive, Daryl has some sage advice: “Prices have increased but they won’t come back. The best time to renovate is now.”

Bedrooms

A bed, a wardrobe and not much else. To say that this is all bedrooms are made of is underselling the importance of a good night’s sleep. Not for nothing did Shakespeare intone: “Sleep that knits up the ravell’d sleave of care”. If you can shift the bedroom to a quieter, cooler part of the house, or one with a restful garden outlook, just do it.

The minimum size for a bedroom is 3 x 3m says Samantha Elliot, an interior architect at Green Room Studio. For a main bedroom, 4 x 3.5m is even better. In smaller rooms, windows that frame a view and skylights create a greater sense of spaciousness.

Supplied Clever ways to include extra storage include shelf-like bedheads and Merivobox drawers by Blum.

While walk-in wardrobes are covetable, they’re not always achievable. A full-height, full-length built-in unit can be the main player with overflow storage disguised under beds or daybeds to keep the room organised and clutter-free. “I’m inspired by the way well-placed shapes create a sense of order. A simple floating wall, dividing a space but doubling as a concealed storage piece, such as a wardrobe behind a master bedhead, is a great example of this,” says Samantha.

To reduce noise, bump up the insulation in the walls and ceiling and don’t forget, when planning an en suite, the impact that plumbing and ventilation systems can have on noise transmission.

With some textural materials and furnishings, the bedroom becomes a sanctuary, and a nice finishing touch is to build in some shelving for plants. Samantha’s a fan because they promote relaxation. “And peace lilies, spider plants and snake plants are known for their air-purifying properties.”

Exteriors

Akin to the clothes we wear, how a house is “dressed” makes the first impression. Letting visitors know clearly where the front door is placed, making the arrival journey memorable and not allowing the boring garage door to dominate are some sound steps towards achieving kerb appeal.

Supplied A mix of cladding creates more interest, such as Stria Cladding and Linea Weatherboard, both by James Hardie.

There are many reasons homeowners might alter their exterior cladding: to update a tired aesthetic, to replace a failing product or to opt for something a little less high maintenance. Building company director Daryl Hewitt has recently found that with the new building code rules around thermal efficiency, owners are upgrading their window joinery.

“On a plaster house that means you just about need to replace the cladding too as it affects so much of it. There’s no point in putting back what you had when it will be a whole lot nicer to make a change,” he says.

He’s no purist when it comes to old weatherboards on character houses either. Modern fibre-cement materials that emulate weatherboards are an easy win because they don’t warp, twist, buckle or burn. “They don’t get borer and rot, and from a distance you wouldn’t know the difference,” says Daryl.

Cedar cladding is now prohibitively expensive so try cost-effective lookalikes. Daryl offers a word of caution about any new players in that market. “I like to go with the tried and true because some products that may have done well overseas, can’t live up to our harsh New Zealand environment.”

Mix it up, he suggests. Instead of a homogenous coat, use two or three different claddings to suit specific situations. A product used in a pool area will need to be able to cope with the lime in the water; cladding near the front door (where people are likely to touch it) might have better tactility than cladding on the upper level of a home. It’s all a matter of horses for courses.