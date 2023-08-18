5 quick and clever ways with saffron

SAFFRON SEAFOOD CHOWDER

Serves 6

Ingredients

50g butte

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

¼ cup flour

4 cups fish or vegetable stock

Big pinch saffron threads

450g waxy potatoes, peeled and cubed

750g mixed seafood such as prawns, scallops, squid, mussels, clams

Method

Melt butter in a large pot. Add onion, garlic and a little salt; cook for 5 minutes stirring often.

Stir in flour until smooth then stir in stock. Add a big pinch of saffron and bring to the boil, stirring until thickened.

Add potatoes; simmer for 10 minutes. Add seafood and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes until just cooked. Season to your liking.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Pappardelle with creamy saffron chicken

PAPPARDELLE WITH CREAMY SAFFRON CHICKEN

Serves 4

Ingredients

½ cup dry white wine

Big pinch saffron threads

1 cup cream

20g butter

½ rotisserie chicken

250g pappardelle pasta

Shaved parmesan

Method

Heat wine with a big pinch of saffron in a large pot; boil until reduced by half. Add cream and a little salt and simmer until reduced by a third. Stir in butter, to melt.

Shred chicken meat and add to the sauce.

Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling, salted water according to packet instructions; drain and toss with the sauce. Serve topped with parmesan.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Saffron butter sauce

SAFFRON BUTTER SAUCE

Makes about 1 cup

Ingredients

250g cold butter

½ cup dry white wine

2 tbsp lemon

Big pinch saffron threads

1 shallot, finely chopped

¼ cup cream

Method

Cut butter into cubes. In a medium pot, bring wine, lemon juice, saffron and shallot to a low simmer. Cook until reduced to 3 tbsp. Whisk in cream and a little salt.

While barely bubbling over a low heat, slowly whisk in a few butter cubes at a time until all are added and fully melted. Keep the temperature low and whisk continuously or the sauce will separate.

Serve immediately. Excellent with pan fried fish.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Risotto alla Milanese

RISOTTO ALLA MILANESE

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

Big pinch saffron threads

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1¼ cups risotto rice

½ cup dry white wine

50g freshly grated parmesan

Method

Heat stock with a big pinch of saffron in a small pot. Heat oil in a large, shallow pan, add onion; cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring regularly.

Add rice and stir to coat grains with oil. Add wine; simmer 2 minutes then add a ladleful of stock. Simmer while stirring continuously. When the liquid is absorbed, add another ladleful of stock and repeat the process until all the stock is gone and rice is just cooked.

Season and stir in parmesan. Serve as is or with grilled lamb, chicken or salmon.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Saffron panna cotta

SAFFRON PANNA COTTA

Makes 6

Ingredients

400ml cream

150ml milk

Big pinch saffron threads

50g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp gelatine powder

Method

Put cream, milk, a big pinch of saffron and sugar in a pot; bring just to the boil, stirring until sugar dissolves.

Remove from heat, add vanilla. Stir gelatine into ¼ cup boiling water to dissolve then stir this liquid into the hot cream. Set aside to cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally.

Pour mixture into 6 x ½ cup capacity moulds. Cover and refrigerate overnight, to set. Invert moulds and turn out onto serving plates.