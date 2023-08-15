Venison stew with parsley dumplings recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

This rustic slow-cooked venison stew is a great winter warmer. It’s a fairly versatile recipe; feel free to add mushrooms, replace the ale with stout for a richer flavour or use different herbs in the dumplings.

VENISON STEW WITH PARSLEY DUMPLINGS

Prep: 25 minutes | Cook: 3 hours 10 minutes | Serves 6-8

Ingredients

Venison stew

1 kg venison, sliced

100g plain flour

2 tbsp olive oil

3 shallots, thinly sliced

2 celery sticks, sliced

3 carrots, sliced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

250g bacon, sliced

2 bay leaves

4 thyme sprigs

330ml can of IPA ale

500ml beef stock

Parsley dumplings

1 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

½ cup self-raising flour

1 cup suet mix

¼ cup cold water

Method

Venison stew: Heat the oven to 150C. Put the venison in a resealable plastic bag with seasoned flour and shake to coat.

Heat 1 tbsp of the olive oil in an oven-proof shallow casserole dish or pan and fry the venison over medium-high heat until the meat starts to brown.

Heat the remaining olive oil over medium heat in the same pan and sweat the shallots, celery sticks, carrots and garlic until the shallots are translucent. Stir in the bacon and cook until golden.

Add the browned venison, the bay leaves and thyme sprigs and pour over the ale and stock.

Cover the pan and cook in the oven for 2.5 hours.

Parsley dumplings: When the stew is almost ready, make the dumplings.

Mix the chopped parsley, flour and suet mix in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the cold water and make a dough with your hands. Divide dough into 8 equal parts and roll each into a ball.

Scatter the dumplings over the stew and return it to the oven. Cook covered for 15 minutes. Remove the lid and cook for 10 more minutes until the dumplings are slightly golden.