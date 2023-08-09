New Plymouth couple create garden paradise after four years taming it

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

A woodland garden of history and mystery on the outskirts of New Plymouth is constantly revealing its splendour and stories, surprising owners Kim Robson and Owen Howell on a daily basis.

“I feel part of it,” says Owen, of the property they’ve named Saxton Sanctuary. “When I’m working in the garden... I’m aware of the blackbird that’s looking for food or the kererū that’s dropping petals on me. Walking through the garden at night, I realised we had glow worms.”

Kim also loses herself in this haven, a place that feels timeless, as she weeds and works. “It really enriches me. I used to wear garden gloves [but] I don’t care about my dirty fingernails anymore; I just want to have my hands in the soil.”

When they first looked at the property, Owen was smitten by the 0.6ha established garden that needed taming though Kim was reticent, aware of how much work it would take. But the property enchanted them so, in October 2019, they moved in.

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden Owen and Kim Howell say their home's artwork is the garden, which they see through their windows and sliding doors: "One of the first things we got was a big mirror, so the garden was reflected on the back wall," says Owen. Right, the top path, edged with loropetalum and mock orange blossom, magnolias and camellias, leads down to Saxton Sanctuary's pin oaks.

They learned it was once called Doune and developed by plantsman Les Taylor, who, with wife Lucy, moved on to the property in 1980 and transformed a wasteland into a glorious garden.

With an eye for design, the retired Stratford Primary School deputy principal had followed the contours of the land, planting a woodland garden thick with maples, rhododendrons, azaleas, camellias, magnolias, tall leafy trees and bog plants to enhance the figure eight-shaped ponds.

June Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden The water in the pond, now afloat with waterlilies and edged with Primula candelabra and bog irises, was completely green when Kim and Owen first took over Saxton Sanctuary, their property on the outskirts of New Plymouth.

While Les, who died in 2010, laid down the bones of the garden, Kim and Owen have brought Saxton Sanctuary back to life by weeding, pruning, culling, planting and mending.

With some help from New Plymouth Central Lions, who also built a boardwalk and bridge, Owen levelled broken concrete paths around the lakes. He also fixed the dams and particularly enjoys the act of restorative pruning. “It feels like a call and response – I prune and the plant grows. It’s like being at one with the plant so it can thrive,” he says.

Kim continues to pull out native seedlings because the seeds are spread throughout the garden by birds. “It’s that balance between having to take things out [while] maintaining the integrity of the garden and letting [it] do its own thing.”

While refreshing the garden they learned that Les was related to arts and crafts architect James Chapman-Taylor and, by coincidence, their dining room suite was designed by him for his family.

A torrent of tales surfaced when they opened the property in 2022 for the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival, meaning Kim and Owen felt like there was only one degree of separation between Saxton Sanctuary and their visitors.

“We have met all the previous owners, except Les,” Kim says. One woman arrived saying she’d had her wedding photos taken there, they met Taranaki’s top plantspeople who all knew Les and his garden, and various other Taylor links were uncovered.

Kim and Owen both say being in the festival is one of their life highlights. “Having 10 days of positivity was mind-blowing,” Owen says. “We were so appreciative of people’s appreciation,” Kim adds. “Even though we were tired, we were invigorated.”

Although they are not in this year’s festival, the couple are still getting visitors. They run an Airbnb in two rooms of the house which have garden views, and in spring will host visitors attending Rhodenza Taranaki 2023.

June Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden Matching the black pagoda, seat and chairs, Charlie the cat prances into the midst of visiting groups and lies on his back to have his tummy rubbed.

While Saxton Sanctuary is largely sheltered, it did get walloped in February. “The Serbian spruce was a casualty of Cyclone Gabrielle. I woke up that night – we love to have the curtains open – it [the spruce] was just swaying too much,” Kim says of the 40m-high tree that was one of the original specimens planted by Les.

“The next morning I was walking through the garden and thought ‘oh, it’s missing’,” says Owen. It managed to fall without damaging any rhododendrons and missed a garden seat and other trees. The stump remains. “I have left it as an ode to the tree.”

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden Shaggy clumps of Carex comans 'Green' draw people onwards and upwards, past white-flowering Convolvulus cneorum and clipped Diosma hirsuta 'Sunset Gold' to a burgundy loropetalum.

Owen works from home, so when he wants a break from his job managing a project to convert graded plastic packaging to more sustainable options, he can head into the garden.

And every day, rain or shine, he walks around the block and then the garden, checking the traps he’s set for rats, possums and mustelids.

“It just feels like a good way to ground myself in the morning,” he says. “I much prefer the days when there’s nothing in the traps – it means we’re doing a good job.”

June Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden This wide sweep of lawn takes Owen just 20 minutes to sort on his ride-on mower; it's edged with perennial and mixed borders of pin oaks, Japanese maples, rhododendrons, camellias, Astelia nervosa in the foreground and Cornus controversa 'Variegata' at the back.

Kim prefers warmer weather for her time in the garden though she does like to stand barefoot on the grass before heading inside for her morning meditation.

Both love the connection Saxton Sanctuary has to so many.“I didn’t quite know what it meant to people,” says Owen. “It’s like a taonga,” adds Kim.

June Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden A yellow swathe of Primula candelabra shines below Japanese maples, a ti kouka and the umbrella fronds of a tree fern in the pond garden, where Owen likes to relax and observe his surroundings: "One time I saw a kereru fly to the edge of the pond and put its head in the water to drink."

Q&A with Kim & Owen Howell

Most significant plant: Chilean myrtle, which has tiny white flowers. It’s more distinctive because of the bark, and then people are drawn up to the foliage. (Kim)

Favourite plant combination: The bluebells under the pin oaks, which take me back to my childhood in Hampshire, UK. When I saw the pin oaks, I thought it would be wonderful to plant bluebells and they were already there. (Owen)

Most-used tool: My niwashi. (Kim)

My Stihl rotary wash brush for cleaning the paths. (Owen)

Most-used part of the garden: Under the pagoda. We also hang hammocks – we sit in those a lot. Owen falls asleep in there. (Kim)

Plants that grow well: Maples – big, small, medium, every shape and size. (Kim)

Our best edible crop: Watercress growing wild in one of the spring-fed streams. (Kim)

Mushrooms – I’m growing oysters and trying to grow wine caps. (Owen)

Biggest gardening mistake: Pruning the hydrangeas back too hard – they took two years to flower. (Kim) favourite season in our garden: Any time – I thought winter would be my least favourite season, but with the camellias and magnolias you can have six tūī in them. (Kim)

Climate: Temperatures range from 5C to 30C. We get frost one or two times a year but heavy dew, and we get a northeast wind but are really sheltered. (Owen)