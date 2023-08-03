Artist Pip Devonshire weaves beautiful artworks using customary plants

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Weaving is embedded in Pip Devonshire’s whakapapa. The tūpuna of the Ōtaki-based artist (Ngāti Te Au, Ngāti Manomano, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga), including Kui Ranginui Parewahawaha Leonard, Nanny Rangimahora Reihana-Mete and Gran Raita Devonshire, were all weavers and important influences. Pip first learned the artform of kete whiri at a wānanga at Paranui Marae, Hīmatangi, in the 1980s.

Since then she has contributed artwork to many local commununity organisations and taught weaving for 20 years at Te Wānanga o Raukawa in Ōtaki; these days she weaves for her own small business, curates for Mahara Gallery in Waikanae and is currently developing the 7th Whakaaro Whakairo ARTS Symposium Ōtaki 2023.

When it comes to her art, Pip works mostly with harakeke, specifically muka from her pā, weaving tukutuku into the large concave bases of nīkau fronds with kiekie vine. She has also been making intricate kōpiko jewellery pieces in muka, “natural and dyed, sometimes with copper wire binds”.

As she explains: “Ultimately associated tikanga and mātauranga are embedded when we weave with our customary plants.” To see more of Pip’s work visit wovenpipdevonshire.maori.nz or pop into Mahara Gallery in November or Māoriland Film Hub’s Toi Matarau gallery in Ōtaki.

Supplied Pip Devonshire's favourite things: Ti kouka, left, and Raranga rhythm, ebbs and flows, a kete by Charlene Fraser.

Pip Devonshire’s favourite things

Tī kōuka: Tī kōuka leaves are strong, curved and interesting to weave with. A tī kōuka kete whiri made by Kui Ranginui Leonard is in the Foxton Historical Society’s archives.

Kete by Charlene Fraser: A beautiful kete by Charlene Fraser, Raranga rhythm, ebbs and flows.

Supplied Pip Devonshire's favourite things: A kiekie plait growing with a tree and, right, Mars the kitten.

Weaving style: An example of a favourite style of weaving made about 10 years ago, splitting the weave creating pillars and movement, then re-joining the weave. A kiekie plait growing with a tree.

Mars the kitten: Mars is home entertainment and milks the good life.