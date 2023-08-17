The greatest of Sydney's latest – and old favourites worth revisiting

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

No matter how many times you’ve made the trip across the Tasman, Sydney never fails to surprise – there’s always somewhere new to stay, something new to see, somewhere new to eat.

That’s never been more true than post-pandemic, when many long-gestating projects–from the ambitious art gallery expansion to the luxurious Capella Sydney hotel – have only just opened their doors to the public, while perennial favourites – the crystal clear rock pools that hug the beaches, the sulphur-crested cockatoos that watch over the city from Mrs Macquarie’s Chair, that unforgettable harbour –are waiting to be discovered anew.

What to do

While Melbourne is regarded as Australia’s artistic hub, Sydney is no slouch in the culture department. Case in point? The Art Gallery of New South Wales’ new extension – the most significant cultural development in the city in half a century – where commissions by Kiwi artists feature prominently.

Visitors to the new building, known as the Sydney Modern, are greeted by Francis Upritchard’s towering, fantastical bronze creatures in its Welcome Plaza, while Lisa Reihana’s monumental moving-image work, Groundloop, which imagines a future where the Tasman is a superhighway for Indigenous voyagers between Aotearoa and Australia, dominates the gallery’s light-filled atrium.

Supplied Explore the iconic Sydney Opera House on its Architectural Tour.

Sydney’s famous opera house, meanwhile, is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, and what better time to take a deep dive into the architectural history of the building that US architect Frank Gehry once said “changed the image of an entire country”?

You’ll find yourself surrounded by architecture and engineering buffs on the opera house’s Architectural Tour, which gets right into the nitty-gritty details of the building’s often-challenging and sometimes troubled construction.

For a different kind of cultural fix, nab some tickets to a show. Over at the Theatre Royal Sydney, another icon, the late Tina Turner is being celebrated in the Broadway retelling of her inspiring life story, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical. Or see what’s on at the Belvoir St Theatre, one of the country’s most celebrated and beloved theatre companies, which has long been at the forefront of Australian storytelling for the stage.

Supplied Jardan's furniture and homeware showroom in Paddington.

Where to shop

Sydney has no shortage of stylish interior design stores which will tempt you to purchase an extra suitcase or two (or even space on the next container ship heading to New Zealand). Paddington’s Jardan concept store is a destination in its own right, whether or not you’re in the market for some new furniture. Architect Iva Foschia completely transformed the showroom’s old art deco building – home to a bookstore for more than 30 years – into a pastel-hued, three-level showcase for Australian design.

Make sure to seek out Commune Bondi a couple of streets back from the main strip. This thoughtfully curated store focuses on handmade, sustainable, and fair-trade homeware and fashion, including Splendid Wren Ceramics, Bonnie and Neil’s colourful linen and swimwear by Zulu & Zephyr.

If you have time on your hands, it’s worth making the trip out to the Mitchell Road Antique & Design Centre in Alexandria. The mammoth 2300m² warehouse boasts a mind-boggling array of pre-loved furniture and decor–from mid-century sofas to colourful vintage typewriters.

On your way back to the city, drop by Cornersmith’s cafe and picklery in Annandale and stock up on Chai Spiced Breakfast Prunes, Mandarin Star Anise Jam, and Beetroot & Ginger Relish from the people behind The Foodsavers A-Z cookbook (and don’t forget to try the cheese and pickle toastie while you’re there).

Supplied Capella Sydney, in a restored heritage building that once housed the Department of Education, is one of the city's fabulous new hotels.

Where to stay

There’s only one problem with the Capella Sydney – once you step into its tranquil atrium, which features a towering living wall and a kinetic sculpture suspended overhead, you might never want to leave. It’s hard to believe the luxury hotel was once home to the city’s Department of Education, but a meticulous restoration has breathed new life into the century-old baroque building. Many of its original features have been celebrated throughout, most strikingly in the wellness centre – once the government department’s informal art gallery – where a series of overhead copper-lined heritage lanterns flood the indoor swimming pool with light.

Supplied The reception area of 202 Elizabeth boutique hotel in Surry Hills, Sydney.

If you’re looking to stay somewhere a little more low key without compromising on style, 202 Elizabeth is a design-forward boutique hotel in Surry Hills. No two rooms in the eclectically decorated hotel are exactly the same, but every one is equipped with toiletries by Hunter Lab and colourful kimono robes from Australian designer Piyama. The Lizzy suite on the top floor is the pick of the bunch for its bathroom alone, with its hammam-like double rainfall shower and simply enormous free-standing tub.

For something completely different, the Wildlife Retreat at Taronga offers an escape to the Australian bush, just a hop, skip, and a ferry away from the CBD. Set on the edge of Taronga Zoo, the luxurious eco-retreat overlooks a lush native wildlife sanctuary accessible only to guests at the retreat, which is home to echidnas that toddle along the path beside you on the guest-only afternoon tour, and fat koalas who spend the day snoozing in the eucalyptus trees just outside your window.

Supplied You'll need to be organised to secure a reservation at Oncore by Clare Smyth at Crown Sydney.

Where to eat

You’ll have to get in quick if you want to secure a table at Oncore by Clare Smyth at Crown Sydney – the only international outpost of the first British female chef to hold three Michelin stars in the UK – as it only releases reservation slots once a month. Smyth’s seven-course tasting menu showcases locally sourced produce and includes celebrated dishes from her London restaurant Core, including signature dish potato and roe which is inspired by her rural childhood in Northern Ireland.

For a more casual bite drop into Fortuna, a bright and cheerful Italian eatery in Darlinghurst. Helmed by George Nahas and Egon Marzaioli, Fortuna has some of the best pasta you’ll find outside of Naples – the buttery, eggy maltagliati al tartufo is a highlight, not to mention the spectacular Italian meringue bomb – its take on the bombe alaska that has to be seen (and tasted) to be believed.

End your trip with a “culinary odyssey” at Nel, chef Nelly Robinson’s restaurant, where the 11-course degustation menu is designed around a central concept that changes every couple of months. Recent examples include the Disney-themed Once Upon a Time, which featured a Ratatouille-inspired lasagne topped with mozzarella foam and a honey-soaked sponge dusted with bee pollen that paid tribute to Winnie the Pooh, while Native Australia showcased sustainably sourced ingredients from the outback, including scallops with warrigal green salsa and Kakadu lamingtons.