'Rumpty' 1960s former rental home becomes love-lavished retro beauty for collectors

Finding a mid-century home in the city-fringe suburbs of Auckland, where Victorian villas, state houses and Californian bungalows abound, is no easy ask.

This one, tucked in the quiet arc of a Westmere crescent, is an architectural anomaly. When Ross and Elaine Millar saw that the red-brick beauty with its wrapover skillion roof was for sale, they knew there’d be a bloody battle of modernists at the auction.

Fortune favours the brave, which is why they stretched their finances to put in their best pre-auction bid – and got lucky.

Elaine had already worked as the advertising manager for NZ House & Garden for many years and Ross was an auctioneer and art valuer at Cordy’s so it was a natural by-product of their careers that they both loved design. Having previously lived together in a confined, one-bedroom unit, they couldn’t wait to have somewhere to expand their horizons.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Ross and Elaine Millar with English bull terrier Spud, and their 1960s inner-Auckland home.

Built in 1961, the 120m² house occupies a section once reserved by the council for the footings of a proposed bridge across a finger of harbour to link this peninsula with nearby Pt Chevalier. “When that didn’t happen, the land was released and two homes with a similar floorplan were built on the subdivided site,” explains Ross.

Elaine says that this one was a “rumpty bumper” when they moved in. “It had been a renter for many years. In fact, several people have since told me they used to flat here,” she says. On the plus side, the L-shaped dwelling was well-built with good foundations and no damp, and original features such as acoustic ceilings, a timber-panelled wall in the lounge and floor-to-ceiling windows embodied 1960s charm.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Born collectors Elaine and Ross Millar display some of their finds in the lounge of their Westmere home; on the built-in shelving, New Zealand studio pottery, Maori, Pitcairn Island, Nigerian and Haitian artefacts, along with Murano glass, surround a painting by JD Charlton Edgar; a large Ann Shelton photograph and a small acrylic by Susan Thomas are reflected in the mirrored wall of the entrance; the drysdale sheep rug is a rare vintage piece by Feltex.

As is the way with houses of that era, though, there was no real connection to the garden, which sloped away to the west. A kitchen, with painted wooden doors, felt small and tight, and a poky Fibrolite deck was lacking in alfresco ambition.

The couple had no plans to change the footprint but wanted to renovate, slowly, as funds allowed. “The first thing we did was remove all the internal doors and replace them with cavity sliders,” explains Elaine. This one smart move instantly made the house feel more spacious. It was a good beginning that launched them into a labour of love.

In 13 years, the Millars have touched (with a light hand) practically every surface. Among other tweaks, they reconfigured the laundry, added shoji screen cupboard doors in the main bedroom and a handmade wooden bedhead; repainted, recarpeted and replaced the cork floors.

Ross’ nephew, a builder and cabinetmaker, was instrumental in the process, turning his hand to manifest many imaginative missions – pouring the concrete for a set of asymmetric floating steps that waterfall down to the front door, building the timber screen divider in the entrance, customising a cabinet to disguise the television and offer more shelf space in the cosy lounge, and piecing together a curved wall of decorative breeze blocks that are a feature of the back garden.

The couple’s most significant move was a structural alteration to push the kitchen and dining space out by a metre towards a new concrete-slab terrace.

This northwest facing room now basks in light and, while plywood cabinetry and stainless benches are a nostalgic look back to the future, wraparound windows and new sliding doors give seamless access outside and a view which stretches all the way to the Waitākere Ranges.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden The coffee machine in the renovated kitchen gets a regular workout as Elaine and Ross like to catch up around the Superellipse table by Piet Hein and Bruno Mathsson which they updated with a Formica top and paired with Series 7 chairs by Arne Jacobsen; artworks include an oil painting by GÃ©rard Laenen, photographs by WHT Partington and Theo Schoon, a formal portrait of Lord Bledisloe and an RAF Pathfinder squadron photograph.

Not that visitors spend much time gazing off into the distance. It’s the here and now that captures attention. Decoratively speaking, every corner is a cornucopia. Each stick of furniture, piece of art and treasured object was bought at auction – a hazard of Ross’ job – and sometimes, items were sold to make way for another irresistible find. “We have very little that was bought new; every piece has a story, and we cherish it all,” says Elaine.

While there are cohesive collections scattered about the three-bedroom home – think Murano glass, Pitcairn Island carved wooden fish and studio pottery – it certainly doesn’t look styled.

This is a retreat for relaxed living where Spud the miniature english bull terrier is welcome to snuggle into the velvet sofa and there are layers of interest that celebrate the patina of time. “I see a lot of places where the look has been put together all at once,” says Ross. “This is far more randomly curated.”

In the guest bedroom, papered in a gilded Florence Broadhurst bamboo design, a triptych of Ukiyo-e woodblock prints evokes an Oriental glamour.

“Ross had started to collect Japanese art before we met,” says Elaine, who warmed to the theme by customising a headboard from the frame of an antique opium bed. “I think the Japanese aesthetic and mid-century style key into each other quite nicely,” she says.

The two have similar, but not identical, taste and bounce off each other when negotiating wall space for new works. Currently, New Zealand photography by the likes of Robin Morrison, Laurence Aberhart and Oliver Strewe grace the hallway but, sometime soon, there might be a change around.

Stuff The guest bedroom is reflected in a faceted mirror; a Tang dynasty Sancai glazed tiger and rider, a Carlton Ware monochrome lustre vase and a small dish salvaged from a sunken China Sea trading junk keep with the decorative theme. A collection of Sommerso glass vases by Gianfranco and Alessandro Mandruzzato from Murano.

Earlier this year, the only bathroom received a much-anticipated overhaul – the last room on the to-do list. Now large-format marble-look floor and wall tiles echo the surface of the tabletop in the dining area where, since Ross recently retired, Spud often stretches out, watching expectantly as Dad prepares the evening meal. Elaine is content to sit with a wine on the adjacent patio to watch the sun disappear behind the hills.

In the garden, raised planter boxes are the latest addition to the property and Ross is hopeful of a spring haul of asparagus. It’s been a slow burn to renovate this 1960s gem that the Millars think of as their Goldilocks house. The perfect fit for their little family.

Q&A with Ross & Elaine Millar

Around the house, we plan to: Do a tiny bit of titivating but I just want to chill and enjoy it while Ross is off walking the Te Araroa Trail. (Elaine)

One of your best buys: The 1960s sideboard in the entrance hall. It only cost us a couple of hundred dollars, and it sets the tone right from the front door. (Elaine)

Any regrets: Yes! I was talked out of laying crazy paving on the patio. That still might happen one day. (Elaine)

A clever idea for other renovators: Replace internal doors with cavity sliders, particularly in a smaller house – it maximises space and looks roomier. (Elaine)

Something I often say: I’d love to be a minimalist but that’s never going to happen. (Elaine)

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Ross and Spud relax on the west-facing terrace along with a stone Buddha, bought at auction, which sits atop the open fireplace in the corner; the pair of South African folding safari chairs were gifted by friends.

Renovating has taught me: That missing out on items we bid on at auction is all part of the deal. You can’t always get what you want but with this house I know how lucky I am to have what we do have. (Elaine)

What I love about this area: Walking the dog around the neighbourhood. I think three out of every four households on the peninsula has a dog. It really helps to get to know everybody. (Ross)

A local secret: The Weona-Westmere Path, which runs for 2.5km along the coast from Lemington Reserve to Garnet Rd. Spud loves it. (Ross)