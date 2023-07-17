Flooring trends: Natural looks with a touch of luxe are the mood of the moment

Authentic and natural are two words that loom large in today’s flooring choices, but that may not mean we’re ready to chop down trees or extract stone from the ground in pursuit of it. Just as we reach for faux fur or vegan leather clothing, we’re also aware of what we’re walking on.

There are many beautiful choices of real timber and stone flooring. But similarly, there are many products that mimic timber and stone, or tread a middle line, such as engineered timber, and which are often more affordable and hard-wearing.

Says designer Olivia Pitcher from Flooring Xtra.“Post-pandemic, people are craving character and warmth – moving away from minimal, white spaces into playful, sophisticated havens, reminiscent of periods past. In flooring, we are embracing darker timbers and plush carpets with rich textures and earthy tones. Herringbone and parquet patterns continue to gain popularity, while the introduction of bold-coloured carpets such as green and rust, awaken the senses and embrace the unconventional.”

Supplied Kensho loop pile wool carpet in Insight from Bremworth.

Carpet call

Once a standard choice for Kiwi homes, wool carpet has competed with solution dyed nylon carpets in recent years. Says Lily Ng of Bremworth: “There is a definite shift to sustainable and natural materials for the home. With wool, sisal, timber, stone, linen and rattan growing in popularity, people are choosing colours that complement, such as creams, light warm greys and neutrals.” Darker shades of grey or brown give a more sophisticated modern look.

Supplied Florence solution dyed nylon carpet in Novoli by Malmo from Carpet Court.

According to Victoria Lloydd of Carpet Court there has been a rise in the appeal of chunky textured loop piles, but with carpets being relegated to bedrooms and relaxation spaces, ultra-soft thick plusher piles still take majority share.

Then there are the practicalities. Says Olivia Pitcher from Flooring Xtra: “Plush carpet appeals to families with kids who spend time playing and crawling on the floor whereas older customers may find that same floor too challenging to push a walker across.” Safia Haythorne of Guthrie Bowron points to benefits such as noise absorption, carpet’s softer and safer surface and its insulation, and therefore energy efficiency, properties.

Supplied Bravo solution dyed nylon carpet in Distinction by Belgotex from Guthrie Bowron.

Timber talk

Wooden flooring is still a staple for New Zealand homes, says interior designer Daniella Norling of Trove Design. “It’s easy on the feet and adds a sense of warmth and luxury to an interior, particularly when paired with a beautiful floor rug. My preference is for engineered timber; the ply backing offers stability in a wide, long board.

“In terms of colour, there is a move back to lighter toned timbers, but I think it is important not to be too swayed by trends when selecting such a permanent fixture for your home. There are many other variables to factor in before fashion,” she says.

Supplied Left: Moda Altro in Como from Forte. Right: Moduleo Moods luxury vinyl tiles in Country Oak from Flooring Xtra.

Recent wood flooring trends have been for light timber and neutral greys but Bernie Ferreira of Forté is seeing a shift towards warmer browns which feature honey, caramel and amber hues. “The beauty of these colours is in their practicality and ability to blend into the design while offering a neutral foundation for interiors.”

Engineered wood flooring continues to be popular due to its durability and versatility. It uses a third of the amount of slow-growing hardwood compared to solid timber flooring, making it the more sustainable option, she says.

Homeowners wishing to stray from the norm and add interest are opting for patterned wood flooring such as herringbone and parquet. Mixed-width flooring is another technique, combining wider and narrower planks, says Bernie. You can even add narrow brass strips as part of the mix for an extra special touch. Or try planks with a chamfered bevel edge which defines each plank and adds texture, says Victoria Lloydd of Carpet Court.

Many timber flooring options come pre-finished with low-gloss looks being sought after for a more natural look and feel.

And if you want to go full faux, check out the many hyper-realistic laminate and vinyl options which have heightened waterproofing and maintenance benefits, and usually cost less.

Tiles go bold

Stone looks still dominate in our hard flooring choices and as well as the real thing, there is a multitude of porcelain tiles that glow with the beauty of limestone and marble. Variations in their surface make them feel even more authentic.

Supplied Aesthetica tiles in Unico Grey from Tonic Tile Lounge.

Currently popular are large format floor tiles which give a sense of luxury and largesse. The seamless dramatic look they offer is incredibly impressive in 1200 x 2800mm format, as well as slabs up to 1600 x 3200mm.

Says John Ryan from Tonic Tile Lounge: “With a bigger format tile there are less joins and grout lines. In a small space, it is the combination of small tiles and grout lines that close it in.”

He says that the Italians know natural stone best, and when it comes to producing colours and products that look authentic, they are leaders in creating large-format porcelain slabs that imitate the real thing. “They’re the ones who are setting the trends for the market, and we’re seeing a movement away from the cold greys that have dominated for many years.” Large format tile slabs in a natural stone look using earthy tones are becoming popular, says John.

Supplied Left: D'Segni Macro 2 Fiore 20 tiles from Tile Space. Left: Marvel Atlantis XL Matt tiles from Tile Space.

Tile Space consultant Moet Walker says if you’re after a modern look, choose a grid, or stacked, pattern for floor tiles. Moet says that “a stacked tile makes the space look bigger because you aren’t adding an extra element in the pattern like a staggered brick pattern for example”.

Whites, soft greys and creams create a lighter space and make it feel bigger than it is, and in a large format will add a feeling of luxury. Black stands as a trend in its own right. It is a striking, modern option available across marble, stone, porcelain and decorative looks. “Increasingly, we are seeing bolder choices of colour and black marble shouts luxury,” says Moet.

Aside from porcelain tiles, there is a product called stone plastic composite (SPC), engineered into luxury flooring planks that mimic natural wood and stone at a lower price point.

Rugged up

No matter what permanent flooring you have, rugs will add a layer of interest and cosiness. Traditional oriental-style rugs and kilims will always have a place in our homes but added to the mix are those woven in neutral colours with raw, handwoven, textural elements as well as “art” styles, round rugs and over-sized examples – Emma Martin of Bohzali has noticed a rise in popularity of large bright rugs of around 3.5 x 2.5m.

Supplied Left: Hera rug by Liberty from Design Central. Right: Efe Turkish Mut kilim from Yuva.

Materials can range from wool and wool blends to silk and hard-wearing jute. An interesting and beautiful rug will bring a space together, says Harriet Kelly of Yuva. “Rug trends include a strong nod to the natural world with long-lasting natural fibres and handwoven touches. We have seen people adding more colour and texture to their interiors and being bold with design.

“Vintage rugs and runners continue to be popular. They create an instant sense of comfort and nostalgia as well as anchoring the room from which the rest of the interior can be built,” she says. “We have also noticed an increasing use of small rugs in less obvious settings such as the laundry, the bathroom or in the kitchen. The injection of these small yet colourful pieces can easily transform an otherwise ordinary area.”