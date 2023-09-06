Cypriot Halloumi Bread recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

This simple bread, studded with salty cheese and olives, is best baked in a ring tin so that it cooks through properly. It’s incredibly delicious fresh from the oven but toasting slices in a hot pan is also a great option.

CYPRIOT HALLOUMI BREAD

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 40-45 minutes | Makes 1 loaf

Ingredients

2 tbsp white sesame seeds

2 tbsp nigella seeds

4 large free-range eggs

¾ cup light olive oil

¾ cup milk

200g halloumi, coarsely grated

200g feta, crumbled

Handful fresh mint, chopped

100g pitted kalamata olives

260g self-raising flour

Method

Preheat oven to 180C fan-bake. Grease a 20cm ring tin and sprinkle half the sesame and nigella seeds over the base and side.

In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the oil and milk. Stir in the cheeses, mint and olives, and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the flour to form a thick, wet batter.

Spoon the batter into the prepared tin and smooth the surface. Sprinkle with remaining seeds.

Bake in the lower part of the oven for 40-45 minutes or until golden brown and firm. Cool in the tin and slice once cold. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days.