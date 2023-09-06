Cypriot Halloumi Bread recipe
This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.
This simple bread, studded with salty cheese and olives, is best baked in a ring tin so that it cooks through properly. It’s incredibly delicious fresh from the oven but toasting slices in a hot pan is also a great option.
CYPRIOT HALLOUMI BREAD
Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 40-45 minutes | Makes 1 loaf
Ingredients
2 tbsp white sesame seeds
2 tbsp nigella seeds
4 large free-range eggs
¾ cup light olive oil
¾ cup milk
200g halloumi, coarsely grated
200g feta, crumbled
Handful fresh mint, chopped
100g pitted kalamata olives
260g self-raising flour
Method
Preheat oven to 180C fan-bake. Grease a 20cm ring tin and sprinkle half the sesame and nigella seeds over the base and side.
In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the oil and milk. Stir in the cheeses, mint and olives, and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the flour to form a thick, wet batter.
Spoon the batter into the prepared tin and smooth the surface. Sprinkle with remaining seeds.
Bake in the lower part of the oven for 40-45 minutes or until golden brown and firm. Cool in the tin and slice once cold. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days.