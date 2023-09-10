Roast Fish, Potatoes & Olives recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

There’s something about a one-pan dinner that’s always a winner. This tray-bake of succulent fish fillets, potatoes and tomatoes, bathed in garlicky olive oil is bound to be a crowd-pleaser.

ROAST RISH, POTATOES & OLIVES

Prep: 5 minutes | Cook: 35-40 minutes | Serves 6

Ingredients

750g small new potatoes, halved lengthways

750g skinless, boneless hāpuku, or other firm-fleshed white fish

10-12 small ripe tomatoes, preferably on the vine

½ cup pitted kalamata olives, drained

1 lemon, cut in wedges

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tbsp chopped oregano or 2 tsp dried

¼ cup olive oil

Small handful fresh basil, to garnish

Method

Preheat oven to 200C. Partially cook the potatoes in boiling, salted water for 10 minutes. Drain well and arrange in the base of a large, lightly oiled oven dish.

Cut fish into 6 portions and arrange on top of potatoes. Scatter with tomatoes, olives and lemon wedges, and season with salt and pepper.

Combine garlic and oregano with the olive oil and drizzle over the fish and potatoes. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the fish is opaque and flakes easily, indicating it is cooked. Finish under a hot grill for 5 minutes if you prefer a more charred effect. Scatter with basil just before serving.