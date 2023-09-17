Vegetarian moussaka recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Moussaka has to be the most quintessential of all Greek dishes. This easy vegetarian version is lighter than the classic dish but just as delicious.

VEGETARIAN MOUSSAKA

Prep: 15 minutes | Cook: 70-75 minutes |Serves 6-8

Ingredients

2 large aubergines

Olive oil

450g medium all-purpose potatoes

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

400g can cooked lentils

400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

400g can chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato paste

Yoghurt sauce

1 large free-range egg, lightly beaten

3 tbsp finely grated parmesan, plus extra for topping

1 cup greek-style yoghurt

Method

Preheat oven to 200C. Slice the aubergine into 1cm-thick rounds and place on 2 oven trays. Brush with oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 30 minutes until golden brown.

Cook the potatoes in boiling, salted water for 10 minutes then remove to a board and when cool enough to handle, cut into 1cm-thick slices.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large pan, add the onion and cook for 5 minutes over medium heat to soften. Add the garlic and herbs and cook for a minute more. Add the lentils, chickpeas, tomatoes and paste, and ½ cup water. Bring mixture to the boil then lower heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Yoghurt sauce: In a bowl, stir the egg and parmesan into the yoghurt. Season to your liking.

In a large deep ovenproof dish, layer the potato, lentil mixture and aubergine slices. Repeat layers then pour the yoghurt sauce over the top and sprinkle with extra parmesan. Bake for 40-45 minutes until golden-brown.