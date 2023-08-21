From earthy to floral - four fresh looks for this season's bedroom

Bold and earthy

View Pictures/living4media Go bold and earthy with warm colours and clean lines.

Graphic patterns are having a moment, ranging from geometric shapes such as enlarged checks to more minimal looks using stripes, says Federica Contardi of Città. Graphic patterns can be introduced through bedding and accent pillows, to inject personality and visual interest.

“My go-to rule when using patterns is to not overdo them and always balance them with the use of plain or blocks of colour,” she says

Rich earthy colours, such as deep browns, warm terracotta and mossy greens create a soothing and cocooning effect in a bedroom. They’re associated with nature so evoke a sense of grounding and stability, and make a bedroom feel cosy and tranquil. They’re also timeless so ensure longevity in your bedroom design, says Federica.

Supplied BoConcept Arlington bed from $3849 from boconcept.com.

Good lighting will enhance any bedroom and plays many different roles, says interior designer Lucy Wilkie. Bedside lights create ambience and can be functional for reading – opt for dimmable bedside lamps to ensure this kind of flexibility, she advises.

“If you have the space, large bedside table lamps work well. If space is limited then bedside lights can either be hung or wall mounted to increase the usability of the bedside table.”

You could try a recessed pin light, which is positioned in the ceiling above your pillow and directs a narrow beam onto your book without disturbing your partner, says Lucy.

Supplied 1. Coco Republic Marais bedhead in Grey/White from $1295 from cocorepublic.co.nz. 2. The Foxes Den Bendigo table lamp with Navy shade $659 from thefoxesden.co.nz. 3. Central Crater, Tongariro Crossing by Brian Dahlberg $20,000 from International Art Centre, internationalartcentre.co.nz. 4. Exquisite Wool Traders Harland Heather 100% wool throw $215 from exquisitewooltraders.co.nz. 5. Black Concept Store Anders dresser $1999 from blackconceptstore.co.nz. 6. Reflex of Italy Arena armchair POA from Sarsfield Brooke, sarsfieldbrooke.co.nz. 7. Città Picton duvet cover from $389 and pillowcases $94.90 for two in Mulberry/Multi from cittadesign.com.

A fresh take on florals

Lise Mari Stang-Jacobsen/living4media A fresh take on florals for nostalgic charm.

Florals are never far away when it comes to bedding design, appearing each season in various iterations.

Nature naturally evokes calmness and tranquility, and in our busy lives it’s important to create a sanctuary and happy place at home where you can switch off and unwind, says Lucy Oliver of M.M Linen. Florals form the essence of the company’s collections each year but this season, while botanicals continue to flourish, there has been a progression to smaller-scaled florals, she says. Painterly designs are still prominent, from bold and impactful looks to those that are more soft and subtle.

Supplied M.M Linen Hathaway wallpaper mural $160/m2, Livie bedspread set in Moss from $379.90, Livie euro set in Moss $149.90 for two, Laundered Linen Tassel euro set in White $139.90 for two and Sabel cushion $149.90 each from mmlinen.com.

“Calming hues of blush, blues, greens and the earthy colours of nature reiterate the sense of creating a relaxed interior and a serene sleeping spot, but ultimately it’s about embracing what you love,” says Lucy.

Bedrooms are a room where you can embrace maximalism, and layer up – think bedspreads folded over the end of your duvet, or vice versa, as well as adding cushions, pillows and euros, for an effortless, carefree look.

Supplied 1. IDO Interior Design Online chest in Sea Salt Blue $1690 from interiordesignonline.co.nz. 2. Rice vase with ceramic flowers in Green $199 from Allium, alliuminteriors.co.nz. 3. George Street Linen pure linen bathrobe in Vintage Floral $139.99 from georgestreetlinen.com. 4. Graham & Brown Genesis GB113964 wallpaper $310/roll from Guthrie Bowron, guthriebowron.co.nz. 5. French Country Collections Eloise cushion cover in Brick $99 from frenchcountry.co.nz. 6. Little & Fox ottoman in Catherine Martin by Mokum Jungle Room fabric $1900 from littleandfox.co.nz. 7. Vintage botanical mÄnuka table lamp $197 from Gecko in the Village, geckointhevillage.co.nz.

Mid-century vibes

Catherine-Anne Scoffoni/living4media Elegant mid-century style with colour and pattern.

Christchurch interior designer Angelique Armstrong is a fan of the mid-century look and says the key elements in creating an elegant retro bedroom are to include mid-toned timber elements such as rimu and walnut, to bring in lots of light via floor-to-ceiling windows and to pay attention to texture through wallpaper, drapes and carpet. Look for mid-century-style wall lights which may feature smoky or textured glass, wall dividers that don’t go all the way to the ceiling and furniture with crisp clean lines.

The colours to use that match the look are strong tones such as black, white, green, blue, orange and deep red.

Supplied Resene Wallpaper Collection 409253 POA from resene.co.nz.

For accessories and furniture, there are many local suppliers of the mid-century look and classics such as a timber-armed occasional chair for the corner of the room or a Danish-designed bedside table or dresser. Look for Flowerpot lights or those with ribbed or coloured glass, gooseneck lamps or anything originally designed by George Nelson.

Ground it all with a grassweave wallpaper or a feature paper in a bold graphic design.

Supplied 1. Coco Republic Atelier bed from $4930 from cocorepublic.co.nz. 2. Ollo Joelene cushion in Black $90 from Furtex, furtex.co.nz. 3. Bradfords Voluto bedside table $1175 from bradfords.co. 4. West Elm Caldas table lamp $399 from Ballantynes, ballantynes.co.nz. 5. Zeitraum Mellow bed $14,229 from ECC, ecc.co.nz. 6. John Young Furniture Cilla Tub chair in Prussian $1199 from Harvey Norman, harveynorman.co.nz.

Modern organic

Eugeni Pons/living4media Use texture and pale neutral colours for a modern organic bedroom.

Creating a connection to nature will lead to a tranquil bedroom, says Katie Collis of Thread Design. “This can be achieved by bringing elements such as natural fibres and earthy colours into your bedding, wooden furniture and layers of texture. Artwork and cushions with scenic imagery are also great ways to bring the outside in,” she says.

Breathable bedding using natural materials fits well here and is gaining popularity for its comfort and eco-friendly properties.

Sign up for the NZ House & Garden newsletter today Read about what's in every issue, plus win great prizes Sign up now

Popular choices include: linen which has a luxurious yet relaxed look and offers excellent breathability, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter and cotton for its softness and breathability. Bamboo has sustainable and eco-friendly properties, is naturally hypoallergenic, and has temperature-regulating qualities.

Supplied Thread Design Desert Light lumbar cushion $260 from threaddesign.co.nz.

With the bed being the largest piece of furniture in your room, it makes sense to frame it with something beautiful, says Bianca Nottingham of Bianca Lorenne.

Headboards are the icing on the cake and can make your bedroom feel more expansive and welcoming, and are a chance to add personality.

Choose a tall headboard so that european pillows and cushions can be layered up without hiding it, she advises.