From earthy to floral - four fresh looks for this season's bedroom
Bold and earthy
Graphic patterns are having a moment, ranging from geometric shapes such as enlarged checks to more minimal looks using stripes, says Federica Contardi of Città. Graphic patterns can be introduced through bedding and accent pillows, to inject personality and visual interest.
“My go-to rule when using patterns is to not overdo them and always balance them with the use of plain or blocks of colour,” she says
Rich earthy colours, such as deep browns, warm terracotta and mossy greens create a soothing and cocooning effect in a bedroom. They’re associated with nature so evoke a sense of grounding and stability, and make a bedroom feel cosy and tranquil. They’re also timeless so ensure longevity in your bedroom design, says Federica.
Good lighting will enhance any bedroom and plays many different roles, says interior designer Lucy Wilkie. Bedside lights create ambience and can be functional for reading – opt for dimmable bedside lamps to ensure this kind of flexibility, she advises.
“If you have the space, large bedside table lamps work well. If space is limited then bedside lights can either be hung or wall mounted to increase the usability of the bedside table.”
You could try a recessed pin light, which is positioned in the ceiling above your pillow and directs a narrow beam onto your book without disturbing your partner, says Lucy.
A fresh take on florals
Florals are never far away when it comes to bedding design, appearing each season in various iterations.
Nature naturally evokes calmness and tranquility, and in our busy lives it’s important to create a sanctuary and happy place at home where you can switch off and unwind, says Lucy Oliver of M.M Linen. Florals form the essence of the company’s collections each year but this season, while botanicals continue to flourish, there has been a progression to smaller-scaled florals, she says. Painterly designs are still prominent, from bold and impactful looks to those that are more soft and subtle.
“Calming hues of blush, blues, greens and the earthy colours of nature reiterate the sense of creating a relaxed interior and a serene sleeping spot, but ultimately it’s about embracing what you love,” says Lucy.
Bedrooms are a room where you can embrace maximalism, and layer up – think bedspreads folded over the end of your duvet, or vice versa, as well as adding cushions, pillows and euros, for an effortless, carefree look.
Mid-century vibes
Christchurch interior designer Angelique Armstrong is a fan of the mid-century look and says the key elements in creating an elegant retro bedroom are to include mid-toned timber elements such as rimu and walnut, to bring in lots of light via floor-to-ceiling windows and to pay attention to texture through wallpaper, drapes and carpet. Look for mid-century-style wall lights which may feature smoky or textured glass, wall dividers that don’t go all the way to the ceiling and furniture with crisp clean lines.
The colours to use that match the look are strong tones such as black, white, green, blue, orange and deep red.
For accessories and furniture, there are many local suppliers of the mid-century look and classics such as a timber-armed occasional chair for the corner of the room or a Danish-designed bedside table or dresser. Look for Flowerpot lights or those with ribbed or coloured glass, gooseneck lamps or anything originally designed by George Nelson.
Ground it all with a grassweave wallpaper or a feature paper in a bold graphic design.
Modern organic
Creating a connection to nature will lead to a tranquil bedroom, says Katie Collis of Thread Design. “This can be achieved by bringing elements such as natural fibres and earthy colours into your bedding, wooden furniture and layers of texture. Artwork and cushions with scenic imagery are also great ways to bring the outside in,” she says.
Breathable bedding using natural materials fits well here and is gaining popularity for its comfort and eco-friendly properties.
Popular choices include: linen which has a luxurious yet relaxed look and offers excellent breathability, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter and cotton for its softness and breathability. Bamboo has sustainable and eco-friendly properties, is naturally hypoallergenic, and has temperature-regulating qualities.
With the bed being the largest piece of furniture in your room, it makes sense to frame it with something beautiful, says Bianca Nottingham of Bianca Lorenne.
Headboards are the icing on the cake and can make your bedroom feel more expansive and welcoming, and are a chance to add personality.
Choose a tall headboard so that european pillows and cushions can be layered up without hiding it, she advises.