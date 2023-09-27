Dip your toe into cruising with a journey by luxury ship around Tahiti

Ponant's ship the Paul Gauguin regularly sails from Tahiti around the Society Islands and is the perfect choice for both first-time cruisers and old hands.

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

I mentioned once before in this magazine a childhood dream to visit Tahiti, fostered in my fertile teenage imagination by a Francophile teacher who somehow ended up at a high school in rural Northland teaching us how to letter fold a croissant when really she should have been ordering une coupe de champagne in some dimly lit bar in Paris. While my bestie’s takeaway from these sophisticated French lessons was a penchant for Gauloises cigarettes, mine was a repeated attempt to perfect the traditional marinated raw fish dish called poisson cru and an unrequited love affair with Tahiti.

Play it forward to my recent arrival dockside in Papeete, Tahiti, to board French cruise line Ponant’s ship, the Paul Gauguin, for an eight-day, seven-night cruise around the Society Islands, part of French Polynesia.

Eileen Roche/Supplied The Paul Gauguin offshore from Moorea.

The voyage, which takes in the islands of Tahiti, Huahine, Motu Mahana, Bora Bora and Moorea before disembarking back in Papeete, is one of many luxury cruises Ponant offers in the South Pacific and is an excellent choice for Kiwis who don’t want to endure a long-haul flight but who do want a holiday that’s like nothing on offer at home.

Onboard with a welcome glass of champagne in hand and giddy with excitement (thanks to Covid it had been nearly five years since I was last overseas and this was Tahiti after all) I headed to my cabin which proved to be the first of many delights to unfold during the trip.

Supplied A balcony room enables the magic of waking up to a new location viewed from your bed.

Superbly laid out, with a separate marble bathroom that included a bath with a shower overhead, the cabin had a big bed (more about this later), small sofa, television and the piece de resistance: a sizable window and a balcony, with space for two chairs and a table. Cue my first piece of advice: if you’re committing to a cruise then splurge on the cabin. Go for the view, not the porthole. The joy of waking up to a new location, visible from your bed, and a romantic nighttime libation outside on your balcony overlooking the churning, inky black ocean are the stuff of memories.

My second piece of advice: pack those extra swimsuits, the sequinned cocktail numbers and the floaty kaftans because you will get the opportunity to wear them all, and said bed is cleverly elevated to enable stashing even the biggest of suitcases underneath, out of sight.

Cruise ships are all about food and entertainment and Ponant is renowned for doing both extremely well. The Paul Gauguin has three restaurants that cleverly provide different cuisine, decor and ambience options. La Veranda serves breakfast and lunch, which can be enjoyed alfresco on the deck or inside and, by night, it transforms to become more formal, serving traditional French food with dedicated wine pairings. Le Grill is a great spot for breakfast or lunch, morphing at dinnertime with a menu inspired by Pacific flavours. Le Grill’s poisson cru was the perfection I couldn’t achieve.

Both restaurants are reservation-only for dinner so my tip: book your slots for the trip on embarkation or you’ll miss out. L’Etoile is only open for dinner, no reservations required. It’s a big space, informal and sometimes rowdy, and caters to a plethora of tastes and dietary needs.

Supplied The Piano Bar is popular throughout the evening for cocktails.

There’s little chance of going hungry with room service and afternoon tea – pack your sweet tooth – while for early risers, La Palette lounge offers a continental breakfast and juice bar.

Then there are the cocktails. There was no rain to get caught in but I saw plenty of pina coladas being drunk… and margaritas, daiquiris, martinis, negronis et al. Some of my favourite times were spent relaxing on a sun lounger with a cocktail and a book or chatting to my new best friends outside on Deck 8, home to the ship’s swimming pool and Pool Bar and the best place to socialise and people-watch.

Supplied Deck 8 with Le Grill, the ship's pool and Pool Bar is the popular spot for relaxing, socialising and people-watching.

Food and drink aside, other obvious advantages of cruising include not needing to change hotels, unpack and repack, the inclusion of spa and fitness facilities along with the kaleidoscope of regularly changing locations – islands, cities and even countries. Another plus is onboard entertainment. I loved dressing up each evening (that’s where the sequins come in handy) for dinner then heading to the Grand Salon to catch a show or to see the Soundwave band do their thing on stage. Paul Gauguin has its famed Les Gauguines and Gauguins, a team of locals from around French Polynesia.

Their performances of traditional song and dance were a highlight of the lineup, while a post-show nightcap at the Piano Bar was the perfect way to end another day in paradise.

For the adventurous, La Palette becomes the disco from 11pm every night and you can party until you’re too tired to dance, any more.

Ellen Roche/supplied Editor Naomi Larkin enjoys a dip off Motu Mahana.

Another reason for choosing Paul Gauguin to explore French Polynesia is that it’s a more intimate and luxurious experience of cruising, with most of it all-inclusive. The ship has nine decks and 165 staterooms and suites with a capacity for just 330 guests, so it’s not a jostling, stacked city-on-the-sea like many other cruise lines. From the waiters, barmen, housekeeping and guest relations staff to the team who sort the snorkelling and kayaking gear, the service is exceptional and personal. People will remember your name, know when you don’t want to be disturbed, where you like to sit and what you drink – quickly. It’s a skill, and hats off to all those involved.

Supplied Stingray are prolific in the waters around French Polynesia and watching them is one of the delights of snorkelling in the area.

Some of the best holidays are those where each day blends into the next and where you perfect the art of doing nothing. Cruising definitely has an element of that, which you have the power to shape, but with Ponant the careful curation and broad selection of shore excursions mean you’ll want a piece of the action.

Ellen Roche/Supplied Getting up close with beautiful marine life is one of the thrills of Tahiti.

Snorkelling was top of my bucket list and the waters around the islands of Huahine and Bora Bora did not disappoint. Heading out across the Pacific Ocean on a motorised outrigger canoe – with a ukulele player strumming and singing his heart out; the sun, so long hidden behind rain and clouds back home, shining bright and hot through clear skies and the sea a phenomenal palette of many-hued blue: azure, aqua, navy, turquoise – was one of the most happiness-inducing times ever. Then to slip into that warm crystal-clear water and see fish of every shape and more colours than a rainbow, along with stingray rippling and gliding ghostlike through the depths, was high-octane fun.

Ellen Roche/Supplied Excursions include snorkelling in coral garden spots, some reached via outrigger canoe.

On Moorea, known for its rugged silhouette comprising eight jagged mountains, lush vegetation and ancient Tahitian stone temples (marae), I opted for exploration via e-bike. I’d never ridden one but the tour guide gave everyone a lesson before we set off towards Pineapple Valley. The climb up to the Belvédère d’Opunohu lookout was a breeze thanks to battery power, with panoramic views out across Cooks and Opunohu Bays as a reward. (Excursions are an added cost so I’d advise doing your homework around what you want. There’s plenty of information provided.)

Back onboard, a massage at Deep Nature Spa or a workout in the gym sorts any tight muscles. Likewise, relax with a visit to La Boutique to purchase a piece of black pearl jewellery, which the region is famed for, as a souvenir of the voyage.

There were moments on this cruise – many – when I truly believed I was in paradise. That the Tahiti fantasy fostered in my school days and all those cliched images of tropical island holidays absorbed over decades via advertising, television and social media had united as one in my brain and I was truly living the dream. But, pinch me now, it wasn’t imaginary, it was very much real and it was glorious.

GETTING THERE

French Polynesia’s national airline Air Tahiti Nui flies direct from Auckland to Papeete three times a week with a flight time of around five hours.