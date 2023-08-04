Ginger & date self-saucing pudding recipe
This gooey and decadent self-saucing pudding is perfect for cooler nights.
GINGER & DATE SELF-SAUCING PUDDING
Serves 5-6
Ingredients
Pudding
200ml whole milk
2 free-range eggs, size 7
70g fresh dates, roughly chopped
70g uncrystallised ginger*
200g plain flour
100g caster sugar
4 tsp baking powder
2 tbsp ground ginger
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Sauce
100g soft brown sugar
¼ cup golden syrup
1 tbsp ginger syrup
175ml water
10g butter, cut into small cubes
Method
Pudding: Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 1.5 litre-capacity baking dish with butter. In a large bowl, combine the milk, eggs, dates and uncrystallised ginger. Sift in the dry ingredients and mix until well combined. Pour into the baking dish.
Sauce: In a small pot over a medium heat, mix together the brown sugar, golden syrup, ginger syrup and water. Once the sugar has dissolved, remove from the heat. Pour the sauce on top of the batter over the back of a dessert spoon. Dot the top with cubes of butter and bake for 30 minutes, or until golden and risen.
* Uncrystallised ginger or naked ginger is available from good food stores, or soak crystallised ginger in water for 5 minutes then drain to remove the extra sugar.