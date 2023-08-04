Ginger & date self-saucing pudding recipe

This gooey and decadent self-saucing pudding is perfect for cooler nights.

GINGER & DATE SELF-SAUCING PUDDING

Serves 5-6

Ingredients

Pudding

200ml whole milk

2 free-range eggs, size 7

70g fresh dates, roughly chopped

70g uncrystallised ginger*

200g plain flour

100g caster sugar

4 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Sauce

100g soft brown sugar

¼ cup golden syrup

1 tbsp ginger syrup

175ml water

10g butter, cut into small cubes

Method

Pudding: Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 1.5 litre-capacity baking dish with butter. In a large bowl, combine the milk, eggs, dates and uncrystallised ginger. Sift in the dry ingredients and mix until well combined. Pour into the baking dish.

Sauce: In a small pot over a medium heat, mix together the brown sugar, golden syrup, ginger syrup and water. Once the sugar has dissolved, remove from the heat. Pour the sauce on top of the batter over the back of a dessert spoon. Dot the top with cubes of butter and bake for 30 minutes, or until golden and risen.

* Uncrystallised ginger or naked ginger is available from good food stores, or soak crystallised ginger in water for 5 minutes then drain to remove the extra sugar.