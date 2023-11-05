Soba noodles with green beans, squid & peanuts recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Sweet, salty, spicy and refreshing, all at the same time, these noodle bowls can be eaten hot or cold.

SOBA NOODLES WITH GREEN BEANS, SQUID & PEANUTS

Prep: 10-15 minutes | Cook: 10 minutes | Serves 4

Ingredients

250g soba noodles

250g green beans, finely sliced

500g frozen squid tubes, thawed

½ cup roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped, to garnish

½ cup coriander leaves, to garnish

Spring onion sauce

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tbsp fresh ginger, finely grated

2 tbsp sesame seeds

2 tbsp pure maple syrup

3 tbsp rice wine vinegar

3 tbsp tamari or light soy sauce

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 tsp sriracha or chilli sauce

Juice of 1 lime

5-6 spring onions, finely chopped

Method

Spring onion sauce: Put all the ingredients in a lidded jar, seal the lid and shake well to combine. Set aside.

Cook noodles and beans in a large pot of boiling, salted water for 3 minutes. Drain well and toss with half the spring onion sauce.

Cut the squid tubes down the centre so that they will open out flat. Using a sharp knife, score shallow diagonal cuts on a 45 degree angle in a crisscross pattern on the inside surface, taking care not to cut right through the squid. Cut each tube into 10-12 portions.

Heat a little oil in a wok or large frying pan set over moderately high heat; swirl to coat base and sides. Stir-fry squid, in 2 batches for about 2 minutes, to lightly char. Transfer squid to a bowl and toss with remaining sauce.

Serve squid on top of bowls of noodles and beans. Scatter with peanuts and coriander to garnish.