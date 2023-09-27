Idyllic French farmhouse renovated using Kiwi 'No 8 wire' ingenuity

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

The quaint town of Saintes may seem a world apart from the green rolling hills of the Waikato. But step inside Audrey and Elliot Fitzjohn’s idyllic farmhouse in Saintes, France, and you’ll quickly see where Audrey’s love for traditional French design melds perfectly with her husband’s “No 8 wire” mentality.

“I fell in love with a Kiwi,” she begins. Cue a Parisian marriage, a shift from France to Hamilton with a 40-foot container of antique furniture, then three renovations and two children.

The couple are now back in the country where they met, only this time they are at the end of their biggest renovation to date – the restoration of an original stone farmhouse that dates back to the turn of last century.

Saintes, an hour north of Bordeaux, is known for being the sunniest region in the country so when the couple decided to return to France, this was where they looked, despite the fact that properties like this rarely come onto the market.

Helen Bankers/NZ House & Garden Elliot and Audrey like to think of themselves as Kiwi-French; the design-savvy couple made the move back to France from New Zealand when Charles was 4 and Josephine was 3 months - both children, now 10 and 5, attend a private school that allows them to be in the same school from preschool to high school.

Whether it’s the radiant morning rays in Saintes or the vivid Waikato sunsets, it’s clear that Audrey has an innate knack for finding homes that bask in the warm embrace of sunlight. “It’s a ray of sunshine,” Audrey says, of both the house and its location.

“We were very lucky to find the place when we did,” she explains, noting the pandemic turned out to be a financial blessing in disguise. “A year after our purchase an exodus of city-dwellers to the country pushed prices through the roof.” Which is ironic considering at one point Elliot and Audrey didn’t have a roof and were literally only surrounded by walls.

Helen Bankers/NZ House & Garden Audrey's studio and product showroom is housed in a former chai, the French name for a room traditionally used for making alcohol - Elliot welded then hung the steel doors after poring over YouTube videos; the well is left over from the days when the site was a farm and is now used to water the garden and the 120-year-old farmhouse is made from local stone, La Pierre de Crazannes.

“The top floor of the house was unliveable and had only been used to store grain,” she says. “We’d never taken on a renovation this big and it was probably good because we didn’t know what was coming. At one point we had no roof on the house and we looked at each other and said, ‘we’ve really just bought four walls haven’t we?’”

Space and light were definitely drawcards, but it’s not just the physical light that drew the Fitzjohns back to Europe. The sprawling expanse of the Bordeaux farmhouse mirrors the openness of the Waikato villa they left behind, offering room for the family to grow, explore and create memories. Both places are not just houses; they’re canvases upon which the tapestry of their lives unfolds.

With the help of builders, Elliot, a trained arborist, took on a lot of the restoration work himself, upskilling in wiring, plumbing, welding and plastering.

“He’s such a perfectionist,” Audrey says of her husband’s considerable talents. “It’s extraordinary because he would never really have had the opportunity to do something like this in New Zealand, with this sort of architecture.”

While Elliot did a lot of the grunt work, they both did much of the painting themselves and Audrey filled the home with treasures she has been collecting since she was a teenager. “I’ve always loved history and tradition even though I’m quite modern as well. Antiques have always spoken to me.”

This love for beautiful objects is a mindset that Audrey hopes to pass onto her children. “We’ve always had these things so the kids are used to them,” she says.

“They’re careful because we try to open their minds to beautiful things and show them why they’re beautiful and why we have to be careful around them.”

Careful however, is not the same as precious, and Audrey knows that life must be lived. A champion of white furnishings, she’s equally prepared for accidental spills by being a big fan of slipcovers that can easily come off and be thrown into the washing machine.

“I like white, but I definitely like other colours. I think I draw inspiration from 18th century paintings and those really muted dark tones – the browns, the greens.”

The elegant yet simple buildings from the region also inspire her. “There is a humility about the architecture that I love.

“The interiors are wide, bright and unpretentious, but they’ve always got an element of randomness.” When it comes to her own interior style antiques feature heavily, as does a sense of history and the provenance of artifacts.

“I’ve got lots of fragile glasses from the 19th century so it’s an intention to not break a glass when I wash it. I know that I have to be delicate with it because there’s a 200-year-old history of people holding the glass and being delicate with it. I find that really beautiful.”

Once a student of law, Audrey now runs an online lifestyle business, Cose, selling clothing, candles, scent and other assorted treasures from her studio on the property.

“I’m trying to be very spontaneous with it because it’s a real passion project,” she explains. “I have dreams, but I’m kind of just letting it come.” These manifestations involve a future concept store filled with food, flowers and the opportunity to host workshops.

As for home? “I like seeing empty space. I think there’s beauty in emptiness. So I’m purposely leaving some areas empty. That makes me feel good.” In other words, watch this space.

Q&A with Audrey Fitzjohn

Proudest DIY achievement: The antique tomette tiles in the kitchen. They are salvaged and took us two weeks to lay down.

Best thing about the renovation: We got to use materials that we had been dreaming of using for years.

Best money we spent: We love our marble countertops in the kitchen; a bit pricey but worth it.

The home improvement that caused the most debate: Choosing the colour of our bedroom. We took some time to settle on it but we absolutely love our choice.

The thing I want to change next around the house: I will always dream of having a pool that resembles an old lavoir [an open-air stone structure used as a communal laundry] in the garden.

Best seat in the house: In winter, the armchair I put in our bedroom by the fireplace.

Flowers I couldn’t live without: Definitely peonies. I have planted so many around the garden to make bouquets.

Best attraction in the neighbourhood: Saintes’ Roman amphitheatre is quite breathtaking, yet a bit of a secret!

Favourite family treasure: An Eiffel Tower-shaped crystal glass from the Universal Exposition of 1889, handed down to me by my grandmother.

This weekend we will be: Going to a local brocante [French flea market].