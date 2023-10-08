Avocado whip, broad bean & goat’s cheese bruschetta recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

A great base for all kinds of toppings, bruschetta (pronounced broo-sket-ta) is basically Italian for toast that has been rubbed with garlic and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

AVOCADO WHIP, BROAD BEAN & GOAT’S CHEESE BRUSCHETTA

Prep: 5 minutes | Cook: 5-10 minutes | Serves: 6-8 as an antipasto

Ingredients

Avocado whip

1 large ripe avocado, stone and peel removed

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp avocado or olive oil

Bruschetta

1 small ciabatta loaf, thickly sliced

3 cloves garlic, cut in half

Extra virgin olive oil

½ cup shelled broad beans, outer skins removed

100g soft goat’s cheese, crumbled

Handful baby rocket leaves

Method

Avocado whip: In a blender, puree the avocado with the lemon juice and oil. Season with salt and pepper to your liking.

Bruschetta: Grill, toast or barbecue bread slices on both sides then rub with cut cloves of garlic and drizzle with oil.

Dollop some avocado whip onto the bruschetta and top with broad beans, goat’s cheese and rocket leaves. Drizzle with a little more oil, season and serve.