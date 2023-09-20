Gisborne home given a second life after couple's homecoming

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

“Our little jewel box” is a fitting description for the not-so-little home that Jo and Terry Kelly have been refurbishing for the past six years. Worldly and well-travelled, and looking for the house of their dreams, the couple didn’t expect to find it in a “dead end street, off a dead end street” in Gisborne.

Jo’s work had been in corporate and film catering, food presentation for cookbooks and homeware retail, which she still works in one day a week. Leaving New Zealand in the 80s for Sydney, she met Terry, now retired, while working at Nine Network – he was a respected sound engineer, travelling Australia and the world to work on large commercial productions and prestigious television shows.

After 40 years together, and still finishing each other’s sentences, the time came for the next phase of their lives. They sold their refurbished Sydney cottage and planned their escape to New Zealand.

Jo’s dream was for a private house that had room for the treasures they had collected from around the world. She had spotted this house on one of her many trips home to Gisborne to visit her mother and sisters and declared that one day she would own it. “When my brother rang and said ‘guess what house is on the market’, the stars seemed to align.”

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Terry and Jo Kelly in the outside covered patio of their Gisborne home with an elm cabinet they shipped over from Australia: "It was one of those things we couldn't leave behind," Jo says. Right, in the dining room, a screen from May Time has been turned into a piece of art and displayed above a sideboard which was the first piece of furniture the couple bought together from an antiques store in Sydney; the rattan planter is from local store Village Homeware.

“It was like a tsunami,” says Terry of the move. Their Sydney house sold quickly, they wound up their jobs, sold the cars, packed their possessions into two containers and told themselves “if we don’t do it now we will procrastinate forever”.

They landed in Gisborne in July during an icy polar blast. “We wondered what we had done, having only visited this place in the middle of summer,” says Jo.

The house was originally designed and built by a bridge builder in 1924 and features 100-year-old vaulted brick bracing the exterior walls. The outside was an easy tidy-up – the couple simply added new black fences, and a wrought iron security door that matches the home’s leadlight windows, expertly crafted by NZ Farm Tools.

The Kellys renovated every room but the kitchen, which was already in good condition. Painter Michael Davenport, builder Peter Beuth, tiler Glen Kelly, plumber Ashley Harrison and the team from Awapuni Joinery formed Terry’s crew of local tradies. He says it’s essential to work with tradespeople that both understand you and the homes in the area, and this particular group grasped the style of the property completely.

There are many “wow” moments in this house. Every room has a distinct colour palette and features a chandelier to add sparkle.

The couple say they gravitate towards a north-facing, sunny room that opens onto a veranda. “In summer we open the doors and live out there.”

The dining and living room took the longest time to finish as it is the largest in the house. It now features deep green walls in Resene Waiouru, contrasting with white trims in Resene Alabaster, and window shutters and drapes to filter the strong sunlight.

Jo has been collecting art and objects for years. “I gravitate more towards a classic traditional style, than a minimalist style,” she says. Inspiration included the Raffles Singapore hotel and the style of the Cotswolds and the Hamptons. Terry has a particular passion for the American Indian imagery that adorns the hallway. “We went through a phase of collecting art and jewellery from America and it’s nice to be able to display that now.”

The garden has also benefitted from the couple’s keen design sense. “I like to keep my colours – white, purple and green – in the garden and let the hedging give it form. I love hydrangeas, gardenias, magnolias, ferns, cyclamens, hellebores and all the bulbs that pop up in the spring. There is always some colour, even in the winter,” Jo says.

Outside duties are shared, and with 2000m² to maintain Terry spends part of each day in the garden tackling “one job a day, whether it takes one hour or three hours” and a gardener, Josh Burt, helps out for a few hours each week. Jo loves to grow her own flowers for the arrangements that adorn the house: “I will pick up some roses at the Gisborne Farmers Market and the rest I pick from my own garden.”

The property was spared from the wrath of this year’s weather events which hit the region hard. “Even in the recent cyclone we were in a protected pocket, there were only a few puddles and a couple of branches down,” Terry says.

Making the move to Gisborne may have been a leap of faith for Terry and Jo but they have no regrets, as Jo explains: “When I go to Sydney I am there for a couple of weeks and I always want to come back to my beautiful home. Gisborne is now my home.”

Q&A with Jo & Terry Kelly

The best thing about this house: It is a beautiful home to live in – cosy in winter, breezy in summer. (Jo)

Clever tip for renovators: Get a good mix of local tradies. Don’t always go for the most expensive thing; expensive doesn’t always mean the best. Inexpensive things can be made to look amazing. (Jo)

High point of the renovation: Finishing the “big room” [the living and dining room]. It was a big job to empty out and strip back everything. We were lucky to have the space to store stuff. (Terry)

Bravest aspect of the renovation: We painted all the wooden doors and cabinetry and panelling when everyone said don’t. (Jo)

Biggest regret: We should have done before and after photos. (Jo)

Best budget tip: Have a mood board to follow. Keep to your plan... follow your vision. If we had listened to everybody, this house would be different. (Jo)

Least favourite job around the house: I never have a problem with housework and I’m always rearranging things, but unpacking groceries and the dishwasher are chores. (Jo)

Favourite homeware store: Alfresco Emporium in Sydney. I’ve been shopping there for around 25 years and worked there for five years. It also has a store on the Gold Coast. (Jo)