Lemon chicken with crisp salad & creamy dill dressing recipe

The flavours of this dish are bright and sunny and a delicious way to perk up your weekly meal plan. The crisp salad veiled in a creamy herbal dressing makes a refreshing accompaniment.

LEMON CHICKEN WITH CRISP SALAD & CREAMY DILL DRESSING

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 40-45 minutes | Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

Lemon sauce

2 tbsp whole grain mustard

2 tbsp runny honey

3 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup limoncello lemon liqueur

(or vodka)

Lemon chicken

6 bone-in chicken thighs

2 lemons, cut into ½cm-thick slices

3-4 sprigs of fresh thyme

Crisp salad

2 small cos lettuces, leaves separated and torn

1 lebanese cucumber, thinly sliced

5 radishes, thinly sliced

Creamy dill dressing

¼ cup sour cream

2 tbsp aioli

Small handful fresh dill, chopped

2 tbsp chopped parsley

Juice of ½ lemon

Method

Lemon sauce: Whisk together the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.

Lemon chicken: Preheat oven to 200C. Season the chicken pieces all over with salt and pepper and put in a large oven pan, allowing space between the pieces.

Pour most of the lemon sauce evenly over the chicken pieces, reserving a little for basting later. Scatter with lemon slices and the thyme. Bake for 40-45 minutes, basting once or twice with the reserved sauce, until golden brown and cooked through.

Crisp salad & creamy dill dressing: Put all the salad ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl and season to your liking. Pour dressing over salad and toss well to combine.