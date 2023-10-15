Lemon chicken with crisp salad & creamy dill dressing recipe
This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.
The flavours of this dish are bright and sunny and a delicious way to perk up your weekly meal plan. The crisp salad veiled in a creamy herbal dressing makes a refreshing accompaniment.
LEMON CHICKEN WITH CRISP SALAD & CREAMY DILL DRESSING
Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 40-45 minutes | Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
Lemon sauce
2 tbsp whole grain mustard
2 tbsp runny honey
3 tbsp olive oil
¼ cup lemon juice
¼ cup limoncello lemon liqueur
(or vodka)
Lemon chicken
6 bone-in chicken thighs
2 lemons, cut into ½cm-thick slices
3-4 sprigs of fresh thyme
Crisp salad
2 small cos lettuces, leaves separated and torn
1 lebanese cucumber, thinly sliced
5 radishes, thinly sliced
Creamy dill dressing
¼ cup sour cream
2 tbsp aioli
Small handful fresh dill, chopped
2 tbsp chopped parsley
Juice of ½ lemon
Method
Lemon sauce: Whisk together the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.
Lemon chicken: Preheat oven to 200C. Season the chicken pieces all over with salt and pepper and put in a large oven pan, allowing space between the pieces.
Pour most of the lemon sauce evenly over the chicken pieces, reserving a little for basting later. Scatter with lemon slices and the thyme. Bake for 40-45 minutes, basting once or twice with the reserved sauce, until golden brown and cooked through.
Crisp salad & creamy dill dressing: Put all the salad ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl and season to your liking. Pour dressing over salad and toss well to combine.