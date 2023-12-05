Amaretto & peach no-churn ice cream with almond crumble & strawberries recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

A delicious no-fuss ice cream that doesn’t require churning. This is great on its own in waffle cones but the almond crumble adds an appealing shortbread-like biscuit crunch and fresh berries add a lovely pop of colour.

AMARETTO & PEACH NO-CHURN ICE CREAM WITH ALMOND CRUMBLE & STRAWBERRIES

Serves 6

Ingredients

820g tinned peaches, drained

3 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp amaretto syrup

500ml cream

395g tin sweetened condensed milk

½ tsp vanilla bean paste

Almond crumble

100g butter, softened

70g plain flour

70g ground almonds

40g caster sugar

¼ tsp table salt

40g slivered almonds

To serve

250g strawberries, trimmed and halved

2 tbsp caster sugar

½ tsp vanilla bean paste

Method

Ice cream: Pour the peaches into a small saucepan. Add the caster sugar and gently simmer for 10 minutes or until softened. Use a fork or potato masher to mash the fruit into a chunky pulp. Once the pulp has become jammy, add the amaretto then remove from the heat. Set aside to cool completely.

Using an electric beater or stand mixer, beat the cream into soft peaks. Add the sweetened condensed milk and vanilla bean paste and fold through until well incorporated.

Add 1/3 of the peach pulp to the cream and stir to combine. Pour 1/3 of the whipped cream into a large loaf tin. Top with a few spoonfuls of peach pulp and swirl through. Repeat these steps using the remaining cream and peach pulp. Cover the loaf tin with plastic wrap and freeze for 8 hours or overnight.

Almond crumble: Preheat the oven to 180C. Line an oven tray with baking paper.

Place the butter, flour, ground almonds, caster sugar and salt in a bowl. Use your fingertips to rub the dry ingredients into the flour until a lumpy dough forms. Stir through the almonds and scatter the crumble onto the oven tray.

Bake for 12-14 minutes or until lightly golden. Set aside to cool completely before breaking up into small pieces.

To serve: In a bowl, combine strawberries, sugar and vanilla. Set aside for 15 minutes. Top scoops of ice cream with almond crumble and strawberries.