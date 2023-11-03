Za'atar kettle chips with lemon & garlic labneh recipe
This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.
A very easy and delicious way to elevate chips and dip. You can find za’atar spice mix in specialty food stores.
ZA’ATAR KETTLE CHIPS WITH LEMON & GARLIC LABNEH
Prep: 20 minutes | Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
Labneh
300g greek yoghurt
1 clove garlic, minced
Zest of ½ medium lemon
Za’atar chips
3 tbsp za’atar spice mix
150g bag sea salt kettle chips
To serve
40g pine nuts, toasted
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp za’atar spice mix
1 tsp runny honey
Method
Labneh: Spoon the yoghurt into a sieve lined with cheesecloth, wrap the cloth around the yoghurt and place the sieve over a bowl. Set aside for half an hour to allow any liquid to be released.
In a bowl, combine the thickened yoghurt, garlic and lemon. Season with sea salt and cracked pepper.
Za’atar chips: Open the bag of chips and pour in the za’atar. Shake the bag until the chips are well coated.
To serve: In a small bowl, mix together pine nuts, olive oil, za’atar, honey and a pinch of salt.
Smear the yoghurt onto a serving bowl, top with pine nut mixture and serve with za’atar chips.