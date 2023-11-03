Za'atar kettle chips with lemon & garlic labneh recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

A very easy and delicious way to elevate chips and dip. You can find za’atar spice mix in specialty food stores.

ZA’ATAR KETTLE CHIPS WITH LEMON & GARLIC LABNEH

Prep: 20 minutes | Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

Labneh

300g greek yoghurt

1 clove garlic, minced

Zest of ½ medium lemon

Za’atar chips

3 tbsp za’atar spice mix

150g bag sea salt kettle chips

To serve

40g pine nuts, toasted

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp za’atar spice mix

1 tsp runny honey

Method

Labneh: Spoon the yoghurt into a sieve lined with cheesecloth, wrap the cloth around the yoghurt and place the sieve over a bowl. Set aside for half an hour to allow any liquid to be released.

In a bowl, combine the thickened yoghurt, garlic and lemon. Season with sea salt and cracked pepper.

Za’atar chips: Open the bag of chips and pour in the za’atar. Shake the bag until the chips are well coated.

To serve: In a small bowl, mix together pine nuts, olive oil, za’atar, honey and a pinch of salt.

Smear the yoghurt onto a serving bowl, top with pine nut mixture and serve with za’atar chips.