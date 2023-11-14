Raw ratatouille salad with sourdough croutons recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

A crunchy and fresh salad that is both bright in flavour and colour.

RAW RATATOUILLE SALAD WITH SOURDOUGH CROUTONS

Prep: 30 minutes | Cook: 10-15 minutes | Serves: 6

Ingredients

Dressing

¼ cup olive oil

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

2 tsp soft brown sugar

½ tsp dried oregano

1 clove garlic, crushed

Sea salt

Cracked pepper

Croutons

3 slices fresh sourdough

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp dried oregano

Salad

500g mixed tomatoes, sliced

2 courgettes, thinly sliced

2 jarred roasted red peppers, sliced

¼ red onion, thinly sliced

½ cup black kalamata olives

⅓ cup basil leaves

Method

Dressing: Combine all ingredients in a lidded jar and shake. Set aside to allow the brown sugar to dissolve as you prepare the salad.

Croutons: Preheat the oven to 190C fan-bake and line an oven tray with baking paper.

Tear the sourdough into 3cm chunks and toss in a bowl with the olive oil and dried oregano. Season with salt. Transfer to the lined tray and bake for 10-15 minutes, until golden and crunchy, tossing half way through.

Salad: In a large serving bowl, layer the vegetables, olives, basil, dressing and croutons.

Serve immediately while the vegetables and croutons are crunchy.