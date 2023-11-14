Raw ratatouille salad with sourdough croutons recipe
This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.
A crunchy and fresh salad that is both bright in flavour and colour.
RAW RATATOUILLE SALAD WITH SOURDOUGH CROUTONS
Prep: 30 minutes | Cook: 10-15 minutes | Serves: 6
Ingredients
Dressing
¼ cup olive oil
3 tbsp red wine vinegar
2 tsp soft brown sugar
½ tsp dried oregano
1 clove garlic, crushed
Sea salt
Cracked pepper
Croutons
3 slices fresh sourdough
2 tbsp olive oil
½ tsp dried oregano
Salad
500g mixed tomatoes, sliced
2 courgettes, thinly sliced
2 jarred roasted red peppers, sliced
¼ red onion, thinly sliced
½ cup black kalamata olives
⅓ cup basil leaves
Method
Dressing: Combine all ingredients in a lidded jar and shake. Set aside to allow the brown sugar to dissolve as you prepare the salad.
Croutons: Preheat the oven to 190C fan-bake and line an oven tray with baking paper.
Tear the sourdough into 3cm chunks and toss in a bowl with the olive oil and dried oregano. Season with salt. Transfer to the lined tray and bake for 10-15 minutes, until golden and crunchy, tossing half way through.
Salad: In a large serving bowl, layer the vegetables, olives, basil, dressing and croutons.
Serve immediately while the vegetables and croutons are crunchy.