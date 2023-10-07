Asparagus & pea quiche recipe

Ideal to serve for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, this classic quiche with a vibrant filling of greens is perfect for spring entertaining.

ASPARAGUS & PEA QUICHE

Serves 8

Ingredients

400g savoury shortcrust pastry

1 bunch fresh asparagus, trimmed

5 large free-range eggs

1 cup cream

1 cup grated tasty cheese

2 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 cup peas (fresh or thawed from frozen)

Pea tendrils, to garnish (optional)

Method

Preheat oven to 200C. Grease 8 x 10cm individual loose-bottom tart tins or one 24cm loose-bottom tart tin.

Roll out pastry to 3mm thick and use to neatly line the tins. Trim edges and prick the pastry bases several times with a fork. Cover with baking paper and fill with baking weights (you can use ceramic weights, uncooked rice or dried beans for this). Put tins on an oven tray and bake for 15 minutes.

Remove weights and paper and cook for a 5 minutes more until pastry is golden.

Reduce oven to 180C. Cook asparagus in boiling, salted water for 2 minutes then drain well.

In a bowl, whisk together the eggs and cream then stir in the cheese, parsley and peas. Season to your liking then pour the mixture into the pastry cases and arrange some asparagus on top of each.

Bake individual quiches for 20-30 minutes or until filling is just set. Bake large quiche for 45-60 minutes. Garnish with pea tendrils, if desired.