Smart Auckland home renovation creates business boon for owner

Alex sits in the second living room on a custom-made sofa by Forma covered in Bristol Ink fabric by Warwick; the Agra rug anchors the room, while the Christmas tree, tree skirt, topper and wreath are from Curated Botanics. Sophia in the eye-catching but highly functional mudroom designed by Abbey Lang Home, made by Bella Kitchens and Cabinetry and finished in Dulux Madonna.

Smart, functional home design can transform day-to-day living. In the case of Glendowie homeowner Karina it has also, unexpectedly, transformed her professional life.

Karina and her husband bought their brick-and-tile house on a corner site almost five years ago as a comfortable family home for them and their children, Oliver, now 9, Alex, 7, and Sophia, 4.

At 130m² the house was on a single level on an elevated site, offering enough space for each of the children to have their own room – just. “Sophia’s room was tiny, just a study really,” Karina says. Despite a large back garden and pool, the home lacked storage and living space, leaving the family of five feeling hemmed in.

Fortunately, the house came with architect-designed concept plans for expansion, which were included in the sale. “Once we had those initial drafts, we took a deeper look and started to add our own ideas,” Karina says.

By 2022 when the renovations began, the family had lived through the Covid lockdowns, so extra space to accommodate the growing children had become even more important. The finished house is now 270m² with bedrooms, living areas and functional spaces that allow them all to spread out.

The two most transformative additions to the house have been the creation of a second lounge by combining two of the children’s former bedrooms, and the excavation of the elevated site to create a lower level with a laundry, mudroom and garage which doubles as a children’s play zone and, crucially for Karina, a fitness studio for her business Barre by Balancing Act.

As a barre instructor and wellness coach Karina had been working out of other studios but is now able to tutor students at the house.

“It hadn’t occurred to me to hold classes from home but then I saw all this space and I thought ‘why not use it?’ It has worked out perfectly.

“Being able to give the classes here is giving me such joy. It has really opened up the possibilities of my work in a way that still balances with family life,” she says.

Though the creation of the studio was a happy accident, the functionality of other spaces in the home has been carefully considered with the intention of simplifying family life.

The separate entrance into the mudroom, bathroom and laundry means children fresh from football practice or school can shed their dirty clothes and shower before heading upstairs.

“We’ve also future-proofed where we can,” Karina says. “So this area could be transformed into a bedroom at some stage if we need it.”

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden A custom-made shelving unit in the main lounge has reeded cupboard doors and a mix of cupboards for practical storage and open shelves to display collectibles gathered from the family's travels. Adding spaces to the house like a study means the dining table can now be "just a dining table", rather than a desk and work surface.

In the meantime the space is often filled with sounds of her sons playing ping-pong. “That changes my life on a rainy day!”

The fluid approach and careful consideration of the family’s requirements by architects Studio Farquhar and interior designer Abbey Lang have been highlights of the renovation for Karina, whose Greek and Egyptian heritage is referenced throughout.

“We had never done a large renovation before so having our three main contractors, including our builders Modus Construction, all working really well together, was so important.”

While the renovated home is functional, just as much consideration has been given to the interiors. “That was really important to us,” Karina says. “That is where Abbey really helped. Her work is so sophisticated and elegant. I like a juxtaposition of old and modern and Abbey really got us on that front.

“I don’t know if I would let just anybody splash colour around but Abbey does it in such an elegant simple way. She added those details that really elevated everything.”

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Custom-made bedside tables, designed by Abbey Lang, add a stylish touch to the main bedroom; the linen is from Seneca. Expanding the house meant the loss of a window in the main bedroom but a large full-length mirror, from French Country Collections, is a smart replacement, adding light and a sense of space; the throw is by Cultiver, while the cushion is by Elitis from Seneca and the linen curtains are from Redgraves Home Fabrics, both in Auckland.

The new living space is the room Karina keeps returning to when considering how the renovation has changed family life. It serves as both a second family living area as well as a children’s playroom, meaning books, toys and games can be scattered around but remain out of the way, leaving the main living area uncluttered.

“Often there are just toys everywhere in there, but that’s okay because that’s what it’s there for. It’s nice that my daughter can be in there playing, rather than being off on her own in her bedroom. She has space to do her thing but she knows I’m right there.”

With the renovations completed last November, family Christmas has become a little more seamless, Karina says. The day typically involves extended family of all ages gathering for gift opening and then a meal.

“Everything quickly becomes an absolute mess,” she laughs. But the addition of the second living area has created Christmas zones for everyone. The children and their cousins can be playing with their gifts in their own space, while the adults set about cooking

the meal. “If it’s a nice sunny day, they can be in and out and when they’re inside and playing they have their own area but are still close enough to be part of the whole family group. Nobody’s getting under your feet while you cook.”

Now that the family are well settled into their renovated home, Karina has a sense of a job well done. “The house is bigger with more space for us all and we are very happy with the quality.”

Q&A with Karina

Our Christmas decor: We have decorations from our own childhoods, and from our travels, that we have passed onto our kids, so they tell the story of our journey as children and now as adults. We get to relive it with our children and explain where everything is from. We even have a little camel wearing Santa’s hat.

Our favourite things to eat at Christmas: There would usually be a big fillet of smoked salmon, ham, roast chicken and vegetables, and I try to have some Middle Eastern salads to combine with the Kiwi Christmas menu.

One tip for other homeowners: Spend time detailing your design prior to construction. This is a process we took our time on and it paid off during the construction phase. We hardly had any variations.

Best budget tip: Have two budgets – one for the construction and one for the interior. We also used a quantity surveyor.

Best thing about the renovation: The added space for a growing family, but we like that we kept the integrity of the original design.

Flowers I couldn’t live without: Our hydrangeas in the back garden go from one end to the other and bloom right before Christmas.

We love this part of New Zealand because: We love our community; our local friends have become like family. We also love being so close to the waterfront – those walks on Tāmaki Dr on a beautiful day are priceless.

