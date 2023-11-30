Chilli roast tomatoes with red onion & ricotta recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

The sweetness of the tomatoes and red onions is balanced by the kick of the chilli and the creaminess of the ricotta. Serve as a side dish or as a topping for toasted bread.

CHILLI ROAST TOMATOES WITH RED ONION & RICOTTA

Prep: 20 minutes | Cook: 30 minutes | Serves 6

Ingredients

1 garlic bulb

600g roma tomatoes, halved lengthwise

200g cherry tomatoes

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to serve

4 tsp honey

3 tsp chilli flakes

2 tsp fennel seeds

400g ricotta

Juice of ½ lemon

½ red onion, finely sliced

¼ cup fresh mint, chopped

2 tbsp roasted almonds, chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 190C.

Put the garlic bulb and tomatoes in a roasting tray along with the olive oil and honey. Turn them over to coat, leaving the cut sides up. Crush the chilli flakes and fennel seeds in a mortar and sprinkle them over the tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper and bake for 30 minutes.

Once cooked, peel the garlic and crush it to form a paste. Combine the garlic with the ricotta and lemon juice and season to taste.

Spread the ricotta and garlic mixture on a platter and top with sliced red onions, roasted tomatoes and the cooking juices. Add more olive oil if required. Sprinkle the fresh mint and chopped almonds over the tomatoes and ricotta and serve warm.