Persian rubbed roast lamb with radish & herb jewelled barley salad recipe
This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.
Combining the savoury richness of lamb with the freshness of a herb barley salad creates a well-balanced meal perfect for a special occasion.
Prep: 45 minutes | Cook: 1 hour 40 minutes | Serves 8
Ingredients
Persian rubbed lamb
4 tbsp sesame seeds
2 tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp ground cardamom
2 tsp ground coriander
2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp turmeric
1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
3 tsp fine sea salt
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2kg leg of lamb
Radish & herb jewelled barley salad
250g pearl barley
¼ cup olive oil
2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
Finely grated zest and juice of ½ lemon
1 tsp sumac
½ tsp salt
8-10 radishes, quartered
1 baby cucumber, sliced
¼ cup fresh mint, chopped
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
¼ cup pomegranate arils
Cranberry sauce
200g store-bought whole cranberry sauce
2 tsp balsamic vinegar
Finely grated zest and juice of ½ orange
¼ tsp allspice
½ tsp salt
½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
Method
Persian rubbed lamb: Combine the sesame seeds, all of the spices and black pepper in a small bowl. Heat a small pan to medium-high and toast the spices for 2-3 minutes or until fragrant, stirring often to prevent burning. Return the toasted spices to the bowl to cool slightly and stir in the sea salt and oil to form a paste.
Score the fat of the lamb leg and rub the spice paste all over the meat. Put the lamb on a rack in a large roasting pan, cover and leave to rest at room temperature for at least 2 hours.
Preheat the oven to 135C. Roast the lamb uncovered for 1 hour. Remove the lamb from the oven and raise the oven temperature to 165C. Cook the lamb for a further 20-40 minutes. Remove from the oven and cover loosely with tin foil for at least 30 minutes before carving and serving.
Radish & herb jewelled barley salad: While the meat is cooking, make the salad. Boil the pearl barley for 25 minutes in a pot of salted water until tender but al dente. Drain, tip into a bowl and let cool.
To make the dressing, combine the olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, zest, sumac, and salt in a small bowl.
Once the barley is cold, add the radishes, cucumber, herbs, pomegranate and dressing and stir to combine.
Cranberry sauce: Combine the cranberry sauce, balsamic vinegar, orange zest and juice, allspice, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside until ready to use.
Serve the lamb with the cranberry sauce and jewelled salad.