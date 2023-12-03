Persian rubbed roast lamb with radish & herb jewelled barley salad recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Combining the savoury richness of lamb with the freshness of a herb barley salad creates a well-balanced meal perfect for a special occasion.

PERSIAN RUBBED ROAST LAMB WITH RADISH & HERB JEWELLED BARLEY SALAD

Prep: 45 minutes | Cook: 1 hour 40 minutes | Serves 8

Ingredients

Persian rubbed lamb

4 tbsp sesame seeds

2 tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp ground cardamom

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

3 tsp fine sea salt

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2kg leg of lamb

Radish & herb jewelled barley salad

250g pearl barley

¼ cup olive oil

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

Finely grated zest and juice of ½ lemon

1 tsp sumac

½ tsp salt

8-10 radishes, quartered

1 baby cucumber, sliced

¼ cup fresh mint, chopped

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

¼ cup pomegranate arils

Cranberry sauce

200g store-bought whole cranberry sauce

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

Finely grated zest and juice of ½ orange

¼ tsp allspice

½ tsp salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Method

Persian rubbed lamb: Combine the sesame seeds, all of the spices and black pepper in a small bowl. Heat a small pan to medium-high and toast the spices for 2-3 minutes or until fragrant, stirring often to prevent burning. Return the toasted spices to the bowl to cool slightly and stir in the sea salt and oil to form a paste.

Score the fat of the lamb leg and rub the spice paste all over the meat. Put the lamb on a rack in a large roasting pan, cover and leave to rest at room temperature for at least 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 135C. Roast the lamb uncovered for 1 hour. Remove the lamb from the oven and raise the oven temperature to 165C. Cook the lamb for a further 20-40 minutes. Remove from the oven and cover loosely with tin foil for at least 30 minutes before carving and serving.

Radish & herb jewelled barley salad: While the meat is cooking, make the salad. Boil the pearl barley for 25 minutes in a pot of salted water until tender but al dente. Drain, tip into a bowl and let cool.

To make the dressing, combine the olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, zest, sumac, and salt in a small bowl.

Once the barley is cold, add the radishes, cucumber, herbs, pomegranate and dressing and stir to combine.

Cranberry sauce: Combine the cranberry sauce, balsamic vinegar, orange zest and juice, allspice, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside until ready to use.

Serve the lamb with the cranberry sauce and jewelled salad.