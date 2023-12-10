Charred baby cos lettuce with yoghurt & pistachio dressing recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

The smokiness of the charred lettuce, the creaminess of the yoghurt dressing, and the crunchiness and flavour of the pistachios create an interesting and satisfying combination. A unique twist on the typical salad experience.

CHARRED BABY COS LETTUCE WITH YOGHURT & PISTACHIO DRESSING

Prep: 5 minutes | Cook: 6 minutes | Serves 4

Ingredients

Yoghurt & pistachio dressing

½ cup pistachios, shelled

3 tsp shallots, finely chopped

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

3 tbsp olive oil

Finely grated zest of ½ lemon

1 tsp lemon juice

⅓ cup aioli

⅓ cup greek-style yoghurt

3 tsp fresh chives, chopped

1½ tbsp fresh tarragon, chopped

3 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

¼ tsp white sugar

Charred baby cos lettuce

2 baby cos lettuces, sliced lengthwise

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 radishes, thinly sliced

Method

Yoghurt & pistachio dressing: Heat a small pan to medium-high. Toast the pistachios for 3-4 minutes, stirring often to prevent them from burning. Set aside to cool completely then roughly chop.

Combine the shallots, vinegar, olive oil, lemon zest and juice, aioli, yoghurt, herbs and sugar in a small bowl and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Charred baby cos lettuce: Heat a grill pan to medium-high. Brush the lettuce halves with olive oil and grill cut side down for 2 minutes or until charred.

Before serving, mix most of the toasted pistachios with the yoghurt dressing, setting aside 2 tbsp for garnish.

Serve the charred lettuces warm with dressing and sliced radishes, topped with the remaining pistachios and freshly ground black pepper.