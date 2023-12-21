Sichuan eggplant tarte tatin recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

The eggplant’s caramelised creaminess is a nice contrast to the heat of the spices in this dish. The puff pastry makes it an exciting fusion of classic French cuisine with Chinese flavours.

SICHUAN EGGPLANT TARTE TATIN

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 45 minutes | Rest: 20 minutes | Serves 4

Ingredients

Sichuan sauce

¼ cup soy sauce

1 tbsp sriracha sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp rice vinegar

3 tbsp brown sugar

½ tsp sichuan pepper

½ tsp five spice

Tarte tatin

2 eggplants, cut into 1-2cm slices

2 tsp salt

3 tbsp peanut oil

1 store-bought puff pastry sheet, defrosted

½ cup fresh coriander, to serve

½ cup fresh mint, to serve

30g toasted peanuts, to serve

Method

Sichuan sauce: Combine the soy sauce, sriracha, sesame oil, rice vinegar, sugar and spices in a bowl. Set aside until ready to use.

Tarte tatin: Place the eggplant slices on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Sprinkle with salt and set aside to rest for at least 20 minutes. This will release some of its moisture and bitterness.

Preheat the oven to 200C.

Heat a medium oven-safe pan to medium and add the peanut oil. Cook the eggplant for 2 minutes on each side, adding more oil if required. Add the sichuan sauce, coating the eggplant with it and cook over medium-high heat for 2 minutes or until the sauce is reduced and slightly caramelised. Arrange the sliced eggplant neatly in the pan and set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly.

Roll out the pastry so that it is slightly larger than the pan. Drape the puff pastry over the caramelised eggplant and prick the pastry with a fork.

Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until the pastry is golden.

Leave the pan to cool slightly for 3 minutes on a cooling rack. Invert the tart onto a plate using a spatula to rearrange some of the vegetables if they have stuck to the bottom of the pan.

Top the tarte tatin with fresh herbs and toasted peanuts to serve.