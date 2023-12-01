Sticky gingerbread bundt with salted caramel sauce recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Spicy, sticky gingerbread served warm with a dreamy salted caramel sauce will delight those who prefer a classic kind of Christmas pudding.

STICKY GINGERBREAD BUNDT WITH SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE

Prep: 30 minutes | Cook: 65-75 minutes | Serves 16

Ingredients

Sticky gingerbread

225g cold butter, cubed

225g soft brown sugar

200g golden syrup

175g treacle

325g self-raising flour

1½ tsp baking soda

2 tbsp ground ginger

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp mixed spice

3 small free-range eggs

375ml whole milk

Salted Caramel Sauce

1 cup white sugar

2 tbsp water

250ml cream

50g butter, cubed

½ tsp flaky salt

Method

Sticky gingerbread: Preheat oven to 180C (160C fan-bake). Well-grease a 22cm bundt tin and dust with flour then turn tin upside down and tap several times to remove excess flour.

Put the butter, sugar, golden syrup and treacle in a small pot set over medium heat to melt, stirring without boiling until the sugar dissolves. Set aside to cool to lukewarm.

Sift flour, baking soda and spices into a large mixing bowl and make a well in the centre.

In a medium bowl, lightly beat the eggs with the milk then use a hand whisk to mix in the cooled butter/sugar mixture.

Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk to form a thick batter.

Pour the batter into the prepared tin. Bake for 65-70 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Remove to cool in the tin before turning out onto a plate. Keeps well for up to 5 days.

Salted caramel sauce: Put the sugar and water in a small pot set over medium-high heat and bring to the boil. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the sugar melts. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until the sugar turns a deep amber colour, watching it carefully – this will take 3-5 minutes.

Remove from the heat and carefully whisk in the cream (take care as it will bubble vigorously) until well combined. Whisk in the butter and salt. Strain caramel into a heatproof jug and serve with the warm gingerbread cake as a pudding.