Sticky gingerbread bundt with salted caramel sauce recipe
This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.
Spicy, sticky gingerbread served warm with a dreamy salted caramel sauce will delight those who prefer a classic kind of Christmas pudding.
STICKY GINGERBREAD BUNDT WITH SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE
Prep: 30 minutes | Cook: 65-75 minutes | Serves 16
Ingredients
Sticky gingerbread
225g cold butter, cubed
225g soft brown sugar
200g golden syrup
175g treacle
325g self-raising flour
1½ tsp baking soda
2 tbsp ground ginger
1 tbsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp mixed spice
3 small free-range eggs
375ml whole milk
Salted Caramel Sauce
1 cup white sugar
2 tbsp water
250ml cream
50g butter, cubed
½ tsp flaky salt
Method
Sticky gingerbread: Preheat oven to 180C (160C fan-bake). Well-grease a 22cm bundt tin and dust with flour then turn tin upside down and tap several times to remove excess flour.
Put the butter, sugar, golden syrup and treacle in a small pot set over medium heat to melt, stirring without boiling until the sugar dissolves. Set aside to cool to lukewarm.
Sift flour, baking soda and spices into a large mixing bowl and make a well in the centre.
In a medium bowl, lightly beat the eggs with the milk then use a hand whisk to mix in the cooled butter/sugar mixture.
Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk to form a thick batter.
Pour the batter into the prepared tin. Bake for 65-70 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Remove to cool in the tin before turning out onto a plate. Keeps well for up to 5 days.
Salted caramel sauce: Put the sugar and water in a small pot set over medium-high heat and bring to the boil. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the sugar melts. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until the sugar turns a deep amber colour, watching it carefully – this will take 3-5 minutes.
Remove from the heat and carefully whisk in the cream (take care as it will bubble vigorously) until well combined. Whisk in the butter and salt. Strain caramel into a heatproof jug and serve with the warm gingerbread cake as a pudding.