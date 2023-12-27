Photographer Brendan Kitto explores the everyday – and the unexpected

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

An interest in urban street culture including skateboarding and graffiti sparked a desire to capture daily life for Whanganui photographer Brendan Kitto.

“From there my focus slowly changed into documenting more personal environments, and looking deeper into the concept of time and place and the connections they hold,” he says. His subjects range from the everyday – a dairy, a playground – to the unexpected – a cemetery, a freezing works, finding some form of beauty every time.

Brendan Kitto/NZ House & Garden 'New Zealand Breweries, Dunedin' by Brendan Kitto

A favourite recent project with artist Benjamin Work, Motutapu, saw the pair explore the shared history of motutapu (sacred islands) throughout Moana Oceania, which he says was “personal as well as creative”.

Almost all of his work is created with analogue cameras in either 35mm or 120 medium format film, predominantly in black and white. “I process the film myself then scan and digitise the negatives so I can print them on my own photographic printer,” Brendan explains. He likes to use film because of the challenges it can present, and the unpredictable results. “I think it’s the hands-on process of creating a picture, and the element of surprise or hope that I’ve exposed and processed the photograph properly. But in saying that, imperfections can also add to a photograph.”

To see more of Brendan’s work, visit brendankitto.com and artfull.co.nz.

Brendan Kitto/Supplied Brendan's faves: Souvenir spoons and photo books by Aotearoa’s photographers.

Brendan Kitto’s favourite things

Souvenir spoons: Over the past few years I’ve been collecting souvenir spoons of places I’ve visited in Aotearoa and overseas.

Photo books: Pictured is a selection of publications by Aotearoa’s photographers. These are my source of inspiration.

Brendan Kitto/Supplied Brendan's faves: Olympus Om1 camera and prints by Richard Wotton, right, and Solomon Mortimer, left.

My Olympus OM1 camera: Simple, small and lightweight – perfect for long journeys.

Trading prints: These are by Richard Wotton, right, and Solomon Mortimer, left. These are places that I’ve photographed myself but from a different perspective.