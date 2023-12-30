Hawke's Bay property 'one colossal playground' for current occupants

Whether it's running through the woodland garden or making huts under a cherry tree, there's no lack of adventures at Tukipo Terraces near Takapau.

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Tracy and Ed White’s four children, Evie, 9, Charlie, 7, and twins Ted and Lottie, 4, treat the rambling woodland garden on their farm as one colossal playground.

“There are so many games they enjoy,” says Tracy. “Treasure hunts, riding bikes, making huts – a favourite over summer is using the old cherry tree in the middle of the lawn to hold up sheets and hide from the summer heat. Their current favourite spot is the meadow in the orchard. It was overgrown with weeds, so we mowed a few tracks to create flower islands, and the kids loved it. The windowsill above the kitchen sink has little jars that are never without flowers, thanks to the endless gifts from the children – it’s so sweet.”

The garden where a younger generation of the White family plays is the same one Ed used to explore when he visited his late grandparents, Bay and Shona de Lautour, at Tukipo Terraces near Takapau in central Hawke’s Bay.

The property, named after the area of flat land above the Tukipo River, is where the de Lautours built their new house in the mid-80s. Shona began creating a new garden from bare land. She planted trees and filled borders with plants she knew would survive the baking summers and frosty winters that the area is known for.

Brooke Lean/NZ House & Garden From left, Ed, Charlie, Evie, Lottie, Tracy and Ted White enjoy dinner on the sturdy hardwood table and chairs made by Athol King, a family friend, at their Central Hawke's Bay home; the curtain fabric is Morris & Co's Strawberry Thief, while Ed's grandfather Bay and friends hand-poured the concrete floor which Tracy later had cut and polished.

When Bay and Shona moved to Waipukurau in 2015, Tracy and Ed moved from a house on nearby farmstead Barnsdale, where Ed grew up, to become caretakers of the family homestead. Ed continues to farm at both Barnsdale and Tukipo Terraces.

Tracy has taken note of Shona’s clever planting. “I’ve learned to stick with the hardy perennials Shona chose,” such as catnip (Nepeta cataria), hellebores, euphorbia, sedum ‘Autumn Joy’, granny’s bonnet (Aquilegia vulgaris) and dahlias, as well as evergreens for structure in winter, including camellias, holm oaks, hedging cypress (Cupressus x ovensii), ake ake and douglas fir (Pseudotsuga menziesii).

Brooke Lean/NZ House & Garden Looking across the lawn is one of Tracy White's favourite views of the home she shares with husband Ed and their children; Ed's grandparents Bay and Shona de Lautour gathered the stones from the river for the pillars; a white heirloom rose, 'Moonlight', is one of four near the house and joins other plants such as love-in-a-mist (Nigella damascena), catnip, poppies and lavender; the impressive tree is a poplar.

She recalls her first visit to the two-storey English barn-style house. “Its style and layout blew me away.” With two separate wings and a connecting hallway, there was plenty of private space for the many visitors Shona enjoyed hosting when she ran it as a farm stay; she was a fantastic cook, Tracy says.

Tracy and Ed, who moved into the property seven years ago, also enjoy having plenty of space for friends and family when they stay. And when possible, celebrations are held outdoors.

“A few years ago our combined families celebrated Christmas in the garden; we managed to seat everyone around a long table underneath the old poplar tree. It was magical.”

They’ve altered very little since they arrived, mainly because they loved the house just as it was. The exposed wood ceilings, built from redwood trees milled and grown at Barnsdale add special significance. “Shona’s signature colours were deep browns and burgundy reds. We’ve kept these but redecorated with lighter tones where needed – the kitchen units were painted white in Resene Triple Rice Cake, and the walls a soft blue-grey.

“I’ve also recovered the window seats in beautiful outdoor fabric from Napier interiors store Little & Fox and bought new curtains.”

The old dining table, antique chairs and furniture handed down from past generations of the de Lautour family are cherished anew, with Tracy adding her own special touch: “I have an obsession with antique chairs and sofas and love green and earthy colours, so the style of this house suits me perfectly.”

The feature that caused the biggest debate was the concrete floor in the kitchen which had been hand-poured by Bay and friends. “We ripped up the old lino and I wanted to polish and cut the concrete floor to look like large slate pavers. Most people thought I was mad, and the tradesman said it couldn’t be done, but he reluctantly gave it a try.” The result was exactly as she’d hoped.

In between ferrying the children to and from school and kindergarten during the week, weekend sports, managing their apartment in Wellington, Plimmer Bolthole, or working in the garden, Tracy still finds time to indulge her passion for collecting beautiful pieces that “add soul to our home”.

“I’m a bit of a magpie,” she says. “But taking the twins into an antiques store is not possible, so I do most of my searching online through Trade Me, Facebook Marketplace or auction houses such as Kauri House Traders in Hastings. But I love going into antiques stores and secondhand shops any chance I get. Walking around shops is still definitely the best way to find those hidden gems.”

Tracy grew up on a dairy farm in Morrinsville and trained initially as a veterinary nurse, and then worked in the equine thoroughbred breeding industry in New Zealand and overseas. Both she and Ed enjoy riding horses and look forward to doing it again when the children are older.

Brooke Lean/NZ House & Garden The family's welsh springer spaniel Meg has plenty of room to romp around the garden; urns filled with Mexican daisies flank the steps leading to an area where there was once a swimming pool - other plants here include buxus hedging, orange blossom, euphorbia and catnip.

When she’s in the garden Tracy says she often looks back at the house and thinks of Shona and of Bay who, she says, “was such a hard grafter, a passionate advocate and pioneer of the New Zealand wool industry... We feel incredibly blessed to live here and have such a wonderful space to raise our family.”

Q&A with Tracy White

My decorating style is: Traditional English/European.

A tip for other homeowners: Buy what you love. It will become your style and make your home unique.

Best budget tip: Shop secondhand, especially for larger statement pieces like sideboards and tables. These can anchor a room and add soul. And as the saying goes “they don’t make them like they used to”.

Brooke Lean/NZ House & Garden Charlie races past the rock daisy during yet another adventure through the property.

Favourite power tool: DeWalt battery garden tools. Managing the hedge cutter and chainsaw is much easier when it is lighter.

Best advice I received: Pick three main colours for each room and work with them as the baseline.

Best seat in the house: We are lucky to have a few window seats and can always find a sunny spot.

Flowers I couldn’t live without: Hellebores, wintersweet (Chimonanthus praecox) for that first fragrant reminder that spring is near, and sedums for autumn colour and fabulous structure.

Best local walk: Living so close to the Ruahine Range, we have many beautiful walks. A’Deane’s Bush Scenic Reserve is nearby and has an easy, child-friendly walk, is home to a 600-year-old tōtara tree and is full of wildlife, including rifleman birds.

Favourite local shop: Tenku homeware store in Waipukurau. It has a selection of beautifully curated pieces and excellent coffee.