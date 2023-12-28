Ultra DIY creates stylish beach-style city pad in Auckland

These homeowners put themselves on the tools to create an Auckland home’s laid-back look

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Della Senden has a gift for walking into a space and being able to imagine how good it could be. Nothing exemplifies Della’s design talent more than her latest renovation project.

But what really sets apart the transformation of her and husband Aaron’s Kingsland, Auckland, home is Della’s can-do attitude.

Frustrated at being unable to relay her distinctive creative vision to the tradies charged with the project, she took matters into her own hands – literally – picking up the tools and doing the work herself.

Learning on the job, she developed the plastering, bricklaying and furniture-making skills required to create the rustic haven that only she could visualise.

Jani Shepherd/NZ House & Garden The pool house in the back garden of Della and Aaron Senden's Kingsland villa was built from scratch to Della's design; she also made the kitchen, concrete bench in the bathroom and the multi-use furniture - the king-sized bed, made from recycled kauri, can be turned into two single beds or a sofa for inside or outdoor use. Della with Banjo.

“I like everything to have a point of difference and I could not find a tradesmen who wanted to take on the challenge. This is where my determination kicked in,” she says. “My builder, Bill Moore, who’s become more like a dear uncle to our family, always said that he needed a USB from my head to his.

“As much as Bill did his best to interpret my descriptions, it became clear that the only way I was going to get things done exactly the way I wanted was to build it myself,” laughs Della. “Bill gave me a few pointers and left his old drop saw in my hands. The self-taught builder was born.”

Home renovation is a passion she shares with Aaron. In 25 years, the dynamic duo have completed multiple renovations, refining the process each time but always with some lively discussion over Della’s concepts.

“There is always a bit of a clash when it comes to home improvement but the dynamic works well. He’s a perfectionist and I’ve got more of a ‘she’ll be right’ attitude. To be honest, I don’t know how we are still married,” she laughs. “Seriously, we have always been a good team, even though Aaron finds it hard to picture what I see in my head. I will forever be grateful for his patience.”

Over time, Della has honed her interior decor style, developing a look that features a strong mix of natural wood with whites.

“It’s heavily influenced by my time in the Caribbean,” says Della of her bar job in the Cayman Islands in the mid-90s. “Anything that has a natural aged look catches my eye. I love rattan, recycled timber and rustic touches such as aged copper, old bricks and railway sleepers. I also like the Cape Cod look, although over time that has morphed into more of a Pacific surfy vibe.”

Seven years spent travelling the world provided Della with constant inspiration. “I often think about the places I have been, memories that make my heart sing and colour palettes that soothe the soul. I take loads of photos when I’m staying in places, and that has had a big influence on my style,” she says.

“A bathroom I came across years ago while backpacking in Costa Rica has always stuck with me. I loved the look of the plastered walls and wanted to recreate it in the pool house here. But after getting some horrendous quotes for a similar lime-based plaster, I decided to do it myself. I had fun experimenting to create the exact look I wanted. Now I’ve become so good at plastering that no hole in a wall survives for long if I’m around!”

The renovation’s success is due in part to how well Della knew the house before buying it. She and Aaron lived next door for 18 years, looking down on the property from their home on the ridge above. Della would sometimes imagine what she would do if it was hers.

“Then one day my neighbour came over and said she was selling. I knew straight away the house needed to be lifted and turned 90 degrees.” For Della, this was crucial to achieve the layout she envisaged. “I wanted to create a living area that flowed to a deck on the western side of the house. For me, the time to enjoy yourself outdoors is as the sun sets,” she says.

A surveyor’s error meant the house was originally set down too low, sitting in the ground. “We had to live in the house for six weeks during winter with two little kids and no power or water while we battled to get the house lifted to the correct level.

Jani Shepherd/NZ House & Garden Della loves styling the rooms in different ways by rearranging the furniture: "I have two different colours on the squab in the nook so I can easily flip them over to suit the look and feel that I want."

“There was definitely a magical feel to this property. Right from the get go, I knew more than anything that I needed to retain as much of its history as possible,” she says. Della, who’s a residential property manager, could see beyond the tired and rundown heritage home and overgrown section.

The former farmhouse dates back to the 1880s and is one of the original homes in the area; it had great bones, with high ceilings and timber detailing. Another big attraction was its location in a whisper-quiet street and that it was originally set back from the road to allow space for a milking shed. “It has a peacefulness that makes you feel like you are actually on a farm rather than in urban Auckland,” says Della.

Changing the aspect of the house was one of the first challenges. As fate would have it, on the same day the house was being turned on its axis, Aaron was made redundant. Instead of being fazed by this knock back, the couple worked with the tradesmen to keep the project going. Aaron dug drains for the plumber and ran wires for the sparky while Della sanded, painted and designed the entire renovation.

They also bought a puppy, Banjo, as a pick-me-up. “She lifted everyone’s spirits and gave us the push we needed to carry on and do the renovation ourselves. The entire family adore her.”

Six years on, the house is finally complete. Aaron’s career is back on track in a digital sales management role, and the couple’s children, Wade, 17, and Lucy, 13, love their new home, especially the pool in summer.

Della’s creative eye and DIY skills have given her much more than a home custom-designed and built for her family. “Renovating for me is great for mental health. It’s a creative process that leads to a sense of self achievement and huge satisfaction.

“There is nothing that beats a hard day putting a vision together that only you can see, then standing back at the end and thinking, ‘yep, that’s exactly the look and feel I wanted’.”

Jani Shepherd/NZ House & Garden The living room opens to the back deck which catches the afternoon sun; Della wanted the wine barrel to have more character so she aged the metal bands with Porters Paints Liquid Rust and when she couldn't find a sofa and chairs to suit the look she wanted, husband Aaron made the outdoor seating himself.

Q&A with Della Senden

Favourite power tool: I have so many! I love my table saw and the old rickety drop saw our builder left behind. The extender pole for the paint roller is another favourite when renovating a house with 3.3m-high walls and ceilings, gifted to me by a childhood friend. It’s taped together but still does the trick.

A tricky problem solved: We had to battle the pool company. They did not want to build the pool around our skyscraper palm tree. Our builder ended up designing the pool for us instead.

Advice for renovators: Don’t give up. I felt bullied by some tradesmen and contractors who wanted to take the easy way out. It’s super stressful working to deadlines and feeling rushed all the time.

Best seat in the house: Our deck at sunset without a doubt. Facing west is best. We are always flat out during the day and enjoy the afternoon sun at the end of the day.

A quote I often use: See it in your mind, hold it in your hand.

Best neighbourhood attraction: A sneaky peek of the elephants at the zoo while walking around Western Springs is fun. And we adore Eden Park as our backyard playground. We can hear the crowds roar from a goal and the live bands – it makes our hearts sing listening to people having fun.