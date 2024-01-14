Smoked salmon & slaw noodle bowls recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

This dish is bright and zingy, the vegetables have crunch, the salmon is succulent, and the salty, tangy dressing ties everything together nicely.

SMOKED SALMON & SLAW NOODLE BOWLS

Prep: 15 minutes | Cook: 5 minutes | Serves 4

Ingredients

200g fine dried egg noodles

Slaw

½ small red cabbage, finely shredded

1 large carrot, peeled and cut into fine strips

1 red capsicum, deseeded and finely sliced

4 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced

½ cup fresh coriander leaves, chopped

½ cup roasted peanuts

350g hot-smoked salmon, broken into bite-sized pieces

2-3 tbsp black sesame seeds, to garnish

Fish sauce dressing

3 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

3 tbsp Thai sweet chilli sauce

Juice of 2-3 limes

Method

Cook the noodles in a large pot of boiling water according to packet instructions (about 5 minutes) until tender. Drain well and set aside to cool.

Slaw: Put all the slaw ingredients in a large bowl, except the smoked salmon and sesame seeds.

Fish sauce dressing: Combine all the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Taste and add a little more of each ingredient if necessary to gain the perfect balance of salty, sweet, sour and hot flavours.

Pour the dressing over the slaw and toss well. Add the salmon and toss gently so that it doesn’t break up too much. Serve the salmon slaw in bowls on top of nests of noodles. Garnish with sesame seeds.