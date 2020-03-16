The Squeeze: Rental reform could lead to landlords selling up

First National Marlborough senior property manager Mariette Knudsen says the Governments' proposed rental market changes could impact Marlborough's market.

Taking away a landlord's ability to remove tenants on 90 days' notice is a major concern and could lead to landlords selling up, Marlborough property managers say.

Labour has introduced the Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill to strengthen the rights of tenants.

It introduces a number of changes, including ensuring tenants can make minor changes to properties, banning rent bidding and getting rid of landlords' ability to remove their tenants without giving a reason, if they give 90 days' notice.

Marlborough landlord Greg Renton said as more rules popped up, owning rentals had become a "much less viable option".

"I am more inclined to think it's not actually a viable proposition any more, it's not as good as it used to be," Renton said.

"I'd rather leave a house empty, then to put someone in that I'm not happy with.

"I haven't really had a problem. But I can imagine that would be quite daunting if someone were to get into it."

First National Marlborough senior property manager Mariette Knudsen said removing landlords right to evict tenants on 90 days' notice was the "biggest loss" in the proposed changes.

Knudsen said it could mean landlords look to sell their properties as they become too hard to manage.

"They [investors] are saying 'OK, this is too hard for us now' and they're trying to get out of the market and selling.

"That has definitely impacted on the number of available rentals, and that in itself is also pushing the rents up, so it is a concern."

She said First National looked after "hundreds of properties a year" and only issued a 90-day notice "once or twice a year".

Harcourts Blenheim property management division manager Lavina Diamanti said removing the 90-days notice was a "major concern".

"We see it as being detrimental to tenants and the reason for that is because we very rarely issue 90-day notices and we only do it as an alternative to take a tenant to court," Diamanti said.

"We will have to take an approach of act first and talk later. We don't want to see that happen, we like to work with our tenants, not against them."

Other proposed changes include limiting rent increases to once every 12 months and making rental properties "safer and more liveable" by letting tenants add minor fittings such as brackets to secure furniture against earthquake risk and baby proofing the property.

Knudsen said it would mean they would have to be even more strict on who they let a property to.

"We have actually taken on people who made mistakes when they were young and put them on a short-term six-month tenancy and said 'look this is your chance to prove your worth'.

"I don't think we've been let down once by doing that, but it is a risk on our part and we do have to have an understanding landlord to do that."

Diamanti said they too have given tenants a chance in the past by offering a six-month contract.

"It's going to mean we won't be able to do that anymore," she said.

The changes will be drafted in a Bill to amend the Residential Tenancies Act 1986, which will be introduced to Parliament in the first half of 2020.