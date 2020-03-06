Tiny homes the answer to 'significant human rights crisis', campaigners say

Tiny home advocates take to Parliament to protest unreasonable legislation and hand over a petition.

Rules for tiny homes need to be relaxed to ease a growing "significant human rights crisis" over housing affordability, campaigners says.

Colin Wightman, of Eco Cottages in North Canterbury, rallied supporters for a four-day protest around the streets of Wellington, calling for separate legislation for tiny homes.

The group this week presented a petition with more than 4000 signatures on the steps of the Beehive.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Caroline Smith is concerned she will be made homeless by the Manawatu District Council.

Wightman said he was taking action on behalf of the tiny home community because of a lack of action at Government level.

He has been supporting several tiny home dwellers experiencing difficulties with local councils trying to make them comply with the Building Act.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The tiny home community has met with members of Parliament to call for separate legislation.

Calling New Zealand's housing situation a "significant human rights crisis of growing proportions", Wightman asked members of Parliament to provide a sensible pathway to affordable housing.

"We need to look at the realistic worth of tiny houses as a viable and sustainable solution," he said.

Caroline Smith, who lives in fear of eviction from her Manawatu property because the council has issued her with a Notice to Fix – compelling the owner to take remedial action – spoke to the crowd about her concerns of having to meet unexpected compliance costs she could not afford.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Colin Wightman organised the hikoi to raise awareness in Parliament of the issues facing tiny home owners.

Despite her home having wheels and vehicle registration, the council insisted it was a building.

"What sort of country is this where we can't even live on our own land?

"Where are the guidelines? Where is the fairness?"

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF A protester wearing a 'Make America Great Again' during the tiny homes hikoi.

Also supporting the hikoi was Alan Dall, of Amberley Beach in North Canterbury. He too lives in a caravan on his own land.

His council, the Hurunui District Council, had also issued a Notice to Fix – a decision upheld by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Dall took the case to the High Court, which overturned the MBIE determination and agreed his home was a vehicle.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF An assortment of tiny homes took a protest to Wellington.

Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa met with the group and assured them she recognised the uncertainty about how councils were interpreting the Building Act.

She had asked for advice from MBIE on how central Government could ensure councils were applying the rules consistently.

"The changes our Government is making to the Building Act will support a greater supply of houses, including tiny homes, through making off-site consenting for prefabricated structures such as prefabricated tiny homes quicker, cheaper and easier."

PARLIAMENT TV Green Party building spokesman Gareth Hughes calls for greater clarity for tiny home owners. (Video first published in October 2019)

It would still be up to consenting authorities to ensure buildings met Resource Management Act requirements, Salesa said.

Green MP Gareth Hughes has been pushing for clear national guidance for the tiny home community and said the current confusion allowed councils to interpret the rules differently.

The country was facing a homelessness crisis, he said, and was pleased the Government was looking at standards for modular buildings.

"But we still need a standalone solution ... it's still a grey area. Only the Government can provide that leadership and guidance to councils."

Tiny homes were pleasant, cosy dwellings, Hughes said, and more and more people were looking at them as options for housing.

"The irony is if councils continue this crackdown they will end up with people living in non-insulated caravans getting cold and sick."

National's building and construction spokesperson Andrew Bayly received the petition and agreed a more practical approach was needed for tiny homes.

"Councils and MBIE want to require [tiny homes] must meet a 50 year building consent requirement," he said.

"People don't build small homes intending them to last that long, therefore that is a latitude that could be explored."