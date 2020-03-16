Suburb snapshot: Te Atatu Peninsula - 'the next Point Chevalier'

Rosie and Daniel Deans of Harcourts Northwest Realty, pictured with daughter Mila, 2, had three offers in three days for this three-bedroom house on a shared driveway in Rewarewa Avenue, Te Atatu Peninsula. The Deans live in the suburb themselves and say it is especially popular with young families.

Te Atatu Peninsula is a suburb in the midst of a real estate boom.

And it's all thanks to the huge demand from young families for those well-built, three-bedroom weatherboard homes from the '50s and '60s.

You can still get a full section in Te Atatu Peninsula, but possibly not for too much longer as developers buy houses in bulk and replace them with townhouse and apartment developments.

JASON DORDAY/HOMED This three-bedroom house in Ward Street had 20 offers following the first open home, and was sold by Barfoot & Thompson to a young family for more than $1 million.

But it's those houses on half sections in the $800,000+ price range that are getting the most attention, says real estate agent Rosie Deans of Harcourts Northwest Realty.

READ MORE

* Suburb snapshot: Sandringham

* Suburb snapshot: Mangere Bridge

* How to buy a house at auction

* Tips for first-home buyers

"We had a three-bedroom weatherboard home to sell on a half site in Rewarewa Road, down a shared driveway and next to a building site. We took it to market on a Wednesday; had seven groups through on the Thursday, and got three offers on the Friday. It was under contract before the first round of open homes.

DAVID WHITE/HOMED Anna and Simon Tailby bought their first home in Te Atatu Peninsula. They opened up the living area and especially enjoy the north-facing backyard, the large section, and the proximity to coastal walks.

"There was a five-day conditional period, so from start-to-finish it sold unconditionally in eight working days, with multiple offers and a price in the mid $800,000s. These houses just fly out the door – we find many are selling within nine days."

Leonie Higgins, branch manager at Barfoot & Thompson has similar stories.

"We had a 1950s three-bedroom weatherboard house in Ward Crescent on a full site that created huge interest. We had 20 offers on it after the first open home and it went to a young family. It will be their first home and they paid over $1 million for it. The vendor was especially keen to sell to a family, not a developer."

HARCOURTS Houses that open out to a flat, sunny rear yard, such as this four-bedroom property for sale in Beach Road, are especially sought after. Harcourts are inviting offers over $1.299 million.

Higgins says there are a lot of first-home buyers in the suburb. Some are professionals returning from good jobs overseas who can afford to pay a little more. "Others are helped by the bank of mum and dad.

"You could call these houses the new Ponsonby villas," she says. "If you are out and about between 4pm and 6pm you can see them pushing buggies and walking their dogs."

Deans says the houses on half sites can fetch up into the early $900,000s if they are completely renovated.

JASON DORDAY/HOMED Huge townhouses rise up in Gwendoline Avenue, but there's a single long driveway to a brick house right in the middle that hasn't been bought out for the Kāinga Ora social housing development.

"Some streets are better than others. Those close to the northern tip and coastal walkways fetch higher prices."

But Te Atatu Peninsula is also a suburb undergoing big change with the new developments, both private and Kāinga Ora social housing – they are popping up in pockets all over the peninsula. This too has contributed to high prices for older homes on large sections that are zoned for terraced housing and apartments under the Unitary Plan.

Even homes on full sections not zoned for multiple housing are fetching high prices. Deans says the company recently sold such a house in Taioma Avenue on a full section for $1,285,000. There were multiple offers and it went under contract after the first open home, going unconditional in eight working days.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF The Kaīnga Ora development will expand to include another 12 apartments in this space.

Most of the older weatherboard homes are on the west side. The newer, larger homes built on the eastern tip (many with monolithic cladding), have uninterrupted views back to the city, but they don't come on the market often.

Interestingly, the CoreLogic figures show a decrease in the average sale price over 12 months ($860,000 down from $867,000), possibly due to the large number of units that also sell well. A two-bedroom unit can often fetch around $700,000. And both agents say it's this year that has seen the surge in demand, rather than last year.

JASON DORDAY/HOMED Many streets in Te Atatu Peninsula have a construction site or two under way.

And the reason for the popularity? Proximity to the city is a big one. In off-peak times it takes just 15 minutes. Then there are the good schools, and the fact that the suburb lies to the sun. Plus there are the coastal walkways – there is water on three sides so everyone is close to the coast. And because the suburb is flat, cycling and walking is easy. There are also good sports amenities.

Both agents also note Te Atatu Peninsula is now often referred to as "the next Point Chev".

​CORELOGIC STATISTICS FOR TE ATATU PENINSULA

Total number of properties: 3905; average land size 580 sqm

Median value: $962,050

Change in median value last 3 months: 1 per cent; 5 years: 34.6 per cent

Total sales last 12 months: 190

Median sales price last 12 months: $860,000

Change in median sales price last 12 months: -3.9% per cent

Average hold period from those sales: 10 years

Median days to sell: 24

Highest sale price last 12 months: $2,455,000﻿

Median weekly rent: $515, which is 2.8 per cent decrease in 12 months

Value-based gross rental yield: 2.8 per cent