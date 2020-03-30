Could this be the first property sold unconditionally in lockdown?

Fishing and kayaking on the doorstep. This 4ha property at Parua Bay, Northland sold unconditionally on the second day of lockdown after the auction was cancelled and the agency put it to same-day tender.

Property auctions have been stalled throughout the country, but that hasn't stopped one property changing the sales method and selling unconditionally on the second day of lockdown.

Tony Grindle, Northland general manager of Macky's Real Estate-Bayleys in Whangarei says the property, listed by Sam Swinburne, had already attracted around 30 groups through before the lockdown.

"When we were forced to change the sale method to 'present all offers', we expected to lose a few buyers, thinking that Covid-19 would account for a few, and others would get scared off," Grindle says.

BAYLEYS Mackys Real Estate-Bayleys in Whangarei had eight offers in by 4pm on Thursday, the first day of the lockdown.

"Our process was that we sent an email to every interested party (on Thursday, the first day of lockdown) advising them that we wanted all offers to be presented by 4:00pm. The email included a sale and purchase agreement and copy of our multiple offer protocols."

Grindle says at 4:00pm he emailed all eight people who had submitted an offer, and advised them that they were operating under the protocols of a multiple offer and that accordingly the deadline was extended until 5:00pm to allow them to resubmit, alter or change their offer.

BAYLEYS It's easy to see the appeal - it's a hop, step and jump to the water.

At that time the firm presented eight signed offers to the purchasers, with buyers from the local area, Auckland, other parts of New Zealand, Australia and America. "We were confident we would report a sale in the coming 24 hours."

And that's what happened. By Friday, the property, at 119 Nook Road, Parua Bay was sold unconditionally.

All the negotiation work on the property was done electronically and remotely.

BAYLEYS It's all about outdoor living at the beach.

The 4ha property in question is a four-bedroom waterfront house with separate self-contained Airbnb accommodation. It was marketed with the comments: "Catch snapper straight from your own front yard; kayak out and explore the coves and beaches of the harbour, or push your boat out and drop a line at Spot X."

The property has a 2018 RV of $1,268,000.

BAYLEYS The living area features a woodburner for cold evenings.

BAYLEYS Bedrooms have expansive views.

BAYLEYS The property is on the Nook Road headland, known for its blue chip real estate.

BAYLEYS There is a self-contained Airbnb bach on the property.

BAYLEYS There is also native bush on site.