Online auction works in lockdown as Grey Lynn villa fetches good price

This Grey Lynn villa, which dates back to the turn of the last century, was sold on Tuesday in an online auction. The house fetched $1.45 million.

A Grey Lynn, Auckland villa that sold in an online auction with the auctioneer in Brisbane and the tech worker in Sydney was a prime example of working in a "new and different environment", says one of the listing agents.

The cute two-storey villa in Sussex Street, listed by Elaine Ferguson and Matt Johnson of Ray White Ponsonby, went for or $1.450 million under the hammer on Tuesday, April 1, 2020. There were three registered bidders and 21 bids from three registered bidders during the "fast-paced" auction.

Ray White NZ chief operating officer and auctioneer Gavin Croft had flown home to Brisbane to be with his family to see out the lockdown in isolation. But he was able to work with tech Dave Newton, who is based in Sydney, as the bids came in.

Listing agents Elaine Ferguson and Matt Johnson say they are especially pleased about the feedback they received from the bidders.

"It was like a perfect triangle," Croft said.

"All three buyers were very comfortable. In fact the underbidder texted me moments after it ended and said how great the experience was, and that they like being at home and bidding online."

Auctioneer Gavin Croft, Ray White NZ chief operating officer, had flown back to Brisbane to be with his family in isolation, but was able to run the auction from Australia.

Croft said he has been calling auctions with Ferguson and Johnson for three years and they can "read each other".

"It was seamless, despite the distance."

Ferguson said she was especially pleased to see the way a purchaser, vendor and agents were able to work within the constrains of the lockdown. "It was significant that the parties had the ability and the courage to go through with it.

Dave Newton, Ray White NSW digital BDE in Sydney controlled the online process.

"The feedback I got back was amazing, even from the two buyers who were unsuccessful. They took the time to send me long texts about how enjoyable it was to work with Matt and I through the whole experience."

Ray White Ponsonby director Gower Buchanan described the auction was an "extraordinary experience in a market environment never chartered before".



The two-bedroom villa has a 2017 RV of $1.7 million. The vendors bought it last May for $1.225 million.

The house is one of several similar homes in the street built at the same time. It has a large, west-facing outdoor living area.

Ray White says all the bidders had inspected the property before the lockdown.

All the character villa features remain.