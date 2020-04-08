Group Architects house in Devonport sells to family that 'loves it as it is'

Designed by Group Architect Ivan Juriss in the mid '60s, this Devonport house has been in the same family since new.

It's not often that buyers have to impress vendors – usually it's the other way round.

But that's exactly what happened with this rare Group Architects house in Stanley Point Road, Devonport.

Listing agent Kathryn Robertson of Bayleys Takapuna says the house attracted a lot of architecture aficionados over the summer, and when it finally went to tender, she asked potential buyers to write a letter to the owner stating why they wanted the house and what their plans were for it.

BAYLEYS TAKAPUNA The Group Architects house, in Stanley Point Road, Devonport, has been sold to a family - potential buyers were asked to write a letter saying why they wanted to buy the house, and their plans for its future.

"This was one of the reasons we didn't go to auction," Robertson says. "It was so the vendors could chose the family who would take over their home."

The house, which was designed by Group Architect Ivan Juriss in 1965-66, came onto the market for the first time in December – it has been in the same family since new, and four generations have lived on the land. Which is why the owners wanted to be sure the right family bought it.

BAYLEYS TAKAPUNA The stone chimney, extensive use of timber and built-in furniture are all key Mid-Century features.

"In the end there were three offers on the table, and it was a young couple with two young children who were successful," says Robertson. "The family has recently come across from Australia and the husband is a Kiwi with a similar background to the owners.

"They absolutely love the house the way it is, and they don't want to change it. They are all musical and plan to use the upper level as a music room."

The agent says that while the price is not disclosed, the sale price was "not far off the RV", which is $1.925 million.

BAYLEYS TAKAPUNA This is Mid-century living at its best - bench seating wraps around a large corner window

Robertson says marketing the house was unusual due to the huge interest generated by the sale. "It's rare to list a Group Architects house and we had a lot of interest from people living in Grey Lynn and Ponsonby in particular. Everyone wanted it, but many of them were also considering how they would transition from those areas to Devonport and some of them weren't sure how they could make it work for the family.

Robertson says all the paperwork was completed before the lockdown and a long settlement was negotiated to help the vendors plan their move, which will happen post-lockdown.

When listing the property, the agent said the home epitomises everything there is to love about the Mid-Century era.

BAYLEYS TAKAPUNA There are numerous places to sit and relax in the house.

Key design elements and craftsmanship are visible at every turn. Group Architects' signature features include the timber joinery, panelling and built-in furniture, such as the bench seating. There are also sloping roofs, sarked ceilings and clever storage solutions. And the stone fireplace features boulders personally collected by the family and trucked from Kawakawa to the site.

BAYLEYS TAKAPUNA Every room benefits from the leafy outlook.

BAYLEYS TAKAPUNA The kitchen still features its original cabinetry.

BAYLEYS TAKAPUNA Bedrooms, also, retain all their original Mid-century character.